StyleCaster

The Tried & True Hair Growth Serums Amazon Shoppers Swear By For Reversing Thinning Strands—Starting at $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Do you recall the last time you walked by someone with super long and luscious hair and you asked yourself: “How can I get my hair like that?” Well, that goal isn’t far out of reach, especially if you have the right products, or shall we say, hair growth serums.  And since Black Friday is upon us, there’s no better time to get your hands on some of the top-rated hair growth serums than right now. Yes, you read that right....
NME

‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ players think new starter Fuecoco is overpowered

Players of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have claimed that new, fire-type starter Fuecoco is overpowered. Yesterday (November 24), streamer PokemonChallenges took to Twitter after completing a “Nuzlocke” Pokémon Violet run in just 20 hours to voice his concerns about the new Pokémon. During a Nuzlocke...
NME

‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ review: rivals schooled

Pokémon games generally don’t change much. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet releases after 28 years of iterative attempts, and the headline feature is the introduction of a truly open world without level scaling, letting players adventure in any direction they want. Without this level scaling, it’s an open...
NME

Dr Disrespect says ‘Warzone 2.0’ “won’t last very long”

Dr Disrespect has backtracked his opinion of Warzone 2.0, saying he thinks the game “won’t last very long”. The streaming giant had recently said he believed the game had “great” potential and praised Warzone‘s “level design and map design” (per Dexterto), but has since called the game “fucking phony”.
NME

EA apologises for calling ‘Need for Speed’ fan a “milkshake brain”

EA, the publisher behind Need for Speed: Unbound, has apologised for branding a fan “milkshake brain” through the racing game’s official Twitter account. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Need for Speed‘s Twitter page was drawn into an argument with a user who was critical of the game’s early access period.
NME

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ – everything you need to know about new operator Solis

Solis, the next Operator to arrive in Rainbow Six Siege, has been revealed by developer Ubisoft. Described by Ubisoft as a “fantastic intel collector,” Solis is a two-speed two-health defender hailing from Colombia. Solis’ unique item is the Spec-IO Electro-Sensor, an augmented reality headset that allows her to...
NME

‘Andor’ finale recap: a suitably gritty ending for Star Wars’ dark prequel

Only one small bomb goes off during finale of Andor, but it already feels like the most explosive episode of any Star Wars show to date. The whole series has been filled with reminders of just how different this show is prepared to do things, but the last chapter of the season one feels revolutionary, in more ways than one.

