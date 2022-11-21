Read full article on original website
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ fans pay tribute to Wilko Johnson: “He made a terrific Ilyn Payne”
Game Of Thrones fans have paid tribute to the late musician Wilko Johnson, who portrayed Ser Ilyn Payne in the HBO series. Read more: Wilko Johnson, 1947-2022: proto-punk guitar pioneer with a fighting spirit. The beloved singer-songwriter and guitarist for Dr Feelgood passed away on Monday (November 21), aged 75....
NME
Ice Cube lost out on “$9m film role” because he refused COVID vaccine: “I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab”
Ice Cube has said he lost out on a $9million (£7.5million) movie role because he refused to get the COVID vaccine. In October 2021, it was reported that the actor-rapper had been dropped from the Jack Black comedy Oh Hell No by director Kitao Sakurai. It was claimed that...
Giant Elon Musk goat statue drawing eyes in Austin is homage to crypto contributions
A giant statue of Elon Musk’s head atop a goat has arrived in Austin. On Saturday, its creators intend to deliver it to Tesla’s headquarters. The creators said the statue pays tribute to Musk’s contributions to cryptocurrency by portraying him as a GOAT, meaning greatest of all time.
NME
‘The Sims 4’ makes “critical updates” to profanity filter following pro-Nazi uploads
EA has implemented “critical updates” to The Sims 4‘s profanity filter after a series of pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic content was uploaded to the gallery. In an update launched earlier this week, EA has confirmed that its team has “reviewed and made critical updates to the profanity filter.”
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ players think new starter Fuecoco is overpowered
Players of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have claimed that new, fire-type starter Fuecoco is overpowered. Yesterday (November 24), streamer PokemonChallenges took to Twitter after completing a “Nuzlocke” Pokémon Violet run in just 20 hours to voice his concerns about the new Pokémon. During a Nuzlocke...
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ review: rivals schooled
Pokémon games generally don’t change much. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet releases after 28 years of iterative attempts, and the headline feature is the introduction of a truly open world without level scaling, letting players adventure in any direction they want. Without this level scaling, it’s an open...
NME
Dr Disrespect says ‘Warzone 2.0’ “won’t last very long”
Dr Disrespect has backtracked his opinion of Warzone 2.0, saying he thinks the game “won’t last very long”. The streaming giant had recently said he believed the game had “great” potential and praised Warzone‘s “level design and map design” (per Dexterto), but has since called the game “fucking phony”.
NME
EA apologises for calling ‘Need for Speed’ fan a “milkshake brain”
EA, the publisher behind Need for Speed: Unbound, has apologised for branding a fan “milkshake brain” through the racing game’s official Twitter account. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Need for Speed‘s Twitter page was drawn into an argument with a user who was critical of the game’s early access period.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide puts in some crafting upgrades and nice new cosmetics
It'll also let you know when you unlock new stuff.
NME
‘Rainbow Six Siege’ – everything you need to know about new operator Solis
Solis, the next Operator to arrive in Rainbow Six Siege, has been revealed by developer Ubisoft. Described by Ubisoft as a “fantastic intel collector,” Solis is a two-speed two-health defender hailing from Colombia. Solis’ unique item is the Spec-IO Electro-Sensor, an augmented reality headset that allows her to...
NME
‘Andor’ finale recap: a suitably gritty ending for Star Wars’ dark prequel
Only one small bomb goes off during finale of Andor, but it already feels like the most explosive episode of any Star Wars show to date. The whole series has been filled with reminders of just how different this show is prepared to do things, but the last chapter of the season one feels revolutionary, in more ways than one.
Our favorite membrane keyboard is just $30 right now for Black Friday
The Razer Cynosa Chroma, with full LED lighting and spill-resistant design, is 50% off for Black Friday.
NME
‘Marvel’s Avengers’ designer removed as spokesperson over racist, ableist and homophobic tweets
Marvel’s Avengers designer Brian Waggoner has been removed as a studio spokesman for Crystal Dynamics, after a series of offensive tweets he previously posted resurfaced online. The tweets in question, which stretch back as early as 2010, were brought to light by the gaming community due to their racist,...
