How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
Benzinga
$1000 Invested In Nucor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.9%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it...
Putin Warns Of 'Serious Consequences' For Global Energy Market From West's Oil Price Cap Push In Iraq Talks
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the West’s attempts to cap the price of Russian oil, on Thursday, in a phone call with the new Iraqi prime minister. “Attempts by a number of Western countries to impose restrictions on the cost of crude oil from Russia were...
Benzinga
Deere Clocks Strong Q4 Performance Despite Inflation, Signals Strong FY23 Profit
Deere & Company DE has reported Q4 FY 22 sales of $15.54 billion, beating the consensus of $13.39 billion. The company sold out of large tractors in Q3 due to parts shortages. Deere has benefited from equipment prices forced to record highs by those shortages and higher crop prices. Economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and supply disruptions have offset those benefits.
Benzinga
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
What Does Pioneer Natural Resources Debt Look Like?
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Inc. PXD rose by 0.96% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources has. Pioneer Natural Resources Debt. Based on Pioneer Natural Resources's financial statement as of October 28, 2022,...
Benzinga
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
VEON VEON shares increased by 20.9% to $0.56 during Friday's regular session. VEON's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1709.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $983.1 million.
Black Friday Comes: Eyes on Retail Sector as Shoppers Head to Stores Following
(Friday Market Open) Black Friday is here, putting focus on retailers once again after strong quarterly earnings from many big stores. Will door-busters end up dead as a doornail? Analysts wonder if this year’s inflation-battered consumer will pack a punch. Stocks rose slightly in premarket trading after Wednesday’s solid...
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Nasdaq Down 0.5%
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining over 150 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early today. The Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,355.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.53% to 11,225.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose...
Benzinga
NEO Exchange CRO Erik Sloan On Where The EV and Psychedelic Sectors Are Headed In 2023
On this episode of TDR’s Trade to Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales spoke with NEO Exchange Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Sloane, about the capital market landscape in emerging markets. Shadd recently caught up with Mr. Sloane at the MJBizCon Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas, representing one of Canada’s preeminent exchanges following its acquisition by Cboe Global Markets on June 1, 2022.
Benzinga
Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 68 companies reached new 52-week highs. Merck & Co MRK was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Neovasc NVCN was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Manchester United MANU was the biggest gainer,...
Dollar General's Business Benefits From Continued At-Home Consumption & High Inflation, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $285. The analyst believes the business should benefit from strength in consumables with continued at-home consumption and high inflation. Dollar General's value-priced merchandise seems to appeal to...
Benzinga
Credit Suisse Thinks Strength Across Segments Positions Deere In Spotlight
Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Deere & Company DE and raised the price target from $447 to $582. Deere's Q4'22 sales jumped 40% on an 81% increase in EPS. The Q4 beat was driven by strength across all segments. P&PA sales of...
Why Canoo Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%? Here Are 32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO shares jumped 49.1% to $7.08. EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA shares jumped 48.8% to $4.0182. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. and EUDA Health Ltd recently completed business combination. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 41% to $4.4064. Zacks Small-Cap Research recently issued a note on the stock with...
Meituan's Q3 Results Impress Due To Pandemic Aftermath As Alibaba, Tencent Suffer
Meituan MPNGF MPNGY reported third-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-on-year to RMB62.6 billion. The growth affirmed resilient demand in China for takeaway from people confined to home during the pandemic, Bloomberg reports. Core local commerce revenue grew 24.6% Y/Y. The segment's operating profit increased by 124.6% Y/Y to RMB9.3 billion....
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
1,217 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,217.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,451,931, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,192.60), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga
Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Dogecoin Becomes Top Gainer
Prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remained stable above the $16,000 level on Friday. Ethereum ETH/USD traded slightly lower, falling below the key $1,200 level. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be...
