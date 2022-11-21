ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Mark Wahlberg’s Onetime Beverly Hills Home Just Hit the Market for $28.5 Million

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYV1W_0jIhceM700

Some things Mark Wahlberg enjoys the most: playing golf, shooting hoops and stepping into the boxing ring. His former Beverly Hills estate offers all three, and now it can be yours.

The actor’s one-time California mansion has hit the market for $28.5 million, and the palatial pad is definitely fit for a movie star. Set on nearly two acres, it offers up a gigantic main house, a two-story guest home , an outdoor basketball court, a putting green and a two-level gym with its own boxing ring—just in case you wanted to channel Wahlberg’s character from The Fighter .

The Departed star bought the abode in the coveted 90210 zip code back in 2001 and later sold it in 2013, according to the The Wall Street Journal . The main house was originally built in 1984. The residence was scooped up in 2018 by current owner Don Rufus Hankey, who spent the better part of four years renovating the property. Some of the recent updates include brand-new floors and appliances; improvements were also made to the existing stonework and landscaping. The manse now features an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, smart technology throughout and bi-fold windows for prime canyon views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tl19J_0jIhceM700
A renovated mansion in Beverly Hills formerly owned by Mark Wahlberg just listed for $28.5 million

“On top of being a gorgeous remodel with all of the bells and whistles including a resort-style pool and grotto, a huge movie theater and full sports court, I can honestly say that I’ve never seen a property in Beverly Hills that offers a stand-alone 2,300-square-foot gym with a full boxing ring,” says Compass agent Myles Lewis in a press statement. Lewis holds the listing with Don’s wife, Skye Hankey, a real-estate agent at Premier Realty Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKAbY_0jIhceM700
The compound has a two-floor gym, a full-size boxing ring and a sports court.

Inside the 9,000-square-foot main house, you’ll find five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The living areas offer up long walls of glass and soaring high ceilings, while white oak wire-brushed wood floors give the interiors a farmhouse feel. The chef’s kitchen has been decked out with Wolf and SubZero appliances, along with marble countertops and temperature-controlled wine storage. Elsewhere, a home theater is equipped with a 136-inch screen, a wet bar and a wood-burning fireplace.

As for the manicured grounds, honestly, they read more like a waterpark. A large swimming pool, a grotto and a waterslide especially fit the bill. To top it off, the property includes over 1,000 feet of deck space, a motor court, a fire pit and a three-car garage. “Calling it ‘uniquely luxurious’ doesn’t even do it justice,” adds Lewis.

Click here to see all the photos of Mark Wahlberg’s former Beverly Hills mansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ertzb_0jIhceM700
More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
mansionglobal.com

L.A. Mansion Once Owned by Mary Tyler Moore Fetches $14.6 Million

A Los Angeles mansion once owned by Mary Tyler Moore has sold for $14.6 million. The gated property, on roughly 0.85 acre, abuts the Bel Air Country Club golf course, according to listing materials. The buyer is Rob Rubano, a commercial real-estate investor, according to two people familiar with the deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This $32 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Is Like Living in a Lavish Venetian Palazzo

What’s Florida’s version of an Italian estate? The answer is this epic $32 million pad on the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State. Spanning an imposing 18,302 square feet, the sprawling manse looks more like a Venetian palazzo than it does your typical seaside digs. In fact, it’s the largest home for sale in the coastal town of Jupiter, notes The Corcoran Group. It’s also located on the area’s biggest waterfront parcel, which measures nearly four acres. So, if you buy it, you’ll have two things to brag about.
JUPITER, FL
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Architectural Digest

Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio

Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
HAWAII STATE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion

In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Rihanna’s Former NYC Penthouse Just Hit the Market for $13 Million

Back in 2013, Rihanna found love in a Soho penthouse. Now the superstar’s former pad is up for grabs.  A two-floor condo in New York City that once hosted the Barbados-born mogul has just hit the market for $12.9 million. Owned by fashion photographer Antoine Verglas, the Frenchman leased his pricey property to the Fenty Beauty founder from 2013 to 2017. Of course, if you only plan to live there for four, five seconds à la RiRi, the abode is also available to rent—for a whopping $45,000 a month, that is.  The duplex penthouse spans the top two levels of 129 Lafayette Street, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Robb Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy