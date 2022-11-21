Mark Wahlberg’s Onetime Beverly Hills Home Just Hit the Market for $28.5 Million

Some things Mark Wahlberg enjoys the most: playing golf, shooting hoops and stepping into the boxing ring. His former Beverly Hills estate offers all three, and now it can be yours.

The actor’s one-time California mansion has hit the market for $28.5 million, and the palatial pad is definitely fit for a movie star. Set on nearly two acres, it offers up a gigantic main house, a two-story guest home , an outdoor basketball court, a putting green and a two-level gym with its own boxing ring—just in case you wanted to channel Wahlberg’s character from The Fighter .

The Departed star bought the abode in the coveted 90210 zip code back in 2001 and later sold it in 2013, according to the The Wall Street Journal . The main house was originally built in 1984. The residence was scooped up in 2018 by current owner Don Rufus Hankey, who spent the better part of four years renovating the property. Some of the recent updates include brand-new floors and appliances; improvements were also made to the existing stonework and landscaping. The manse now features an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, smart technology throughout and bi-fold windows for prime canyon views.

“On top of being a gorgeous remodel with all of the bells and whistles including a resort-style pool and grotto, a huge movie theater and full sports court, I can honestly say that I’ve never seen a property in Beverly Hills that offers a stand-alone 2,300-square-foot gym with a full boxing ring,” says Compass agent Myles Lewis in a press statement. Lewis holds the listing with Don’s wife, Skye Hankey, a real-estate agent at Premier Realty Services.

The compound has a two-floor gym, a full-size boxing ring and a sports court.

Inside the 9,000-square-foot main house, you’ll find five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The living areas offer up long walls of glass and soaring high ceilings, while white oak wire-brushed wood floors give the interiors a farmhouse feel. The chef’s kitchen has been decked out with Wolf and SubZero appliances, along with marble countertops and temperature-controlled wine storage. Elsewhere, a home theater is equipped with a 136-inch screen, a wet bar and a wood-burning fireplace.

As for the manicured grounds, honestly, they read more like a waterpark. A large swimming pool, a grotto and a waterslide especially fit the bill. To top it off, the property includes over 1,000 feet of deck space, a motor court, a fire pit and a three-car garage. “Calling it ‘uniquely luxurious’ doesn’t even do it justice,” adds Lewis.

