Crime in the retail world makes for not so happy holiday shopping season
The holiday shopping season is arriving amid a wave of organized retail crime, with some executives having recently raised the alarm about the issue.
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found in possession of box cutter
A Frontier Airlines passenger took a box cutter onto a plane headed to Tampa from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the airline says.
TikToker Says Walmart, Target, and Other Retail Stores Are Letting You Steal On Purpose
Shoplifting should never be the answer. Besides the fact that it's immoral, it's also a lot riskier than you think — even when you think you've made it out safe. One TikTok user just spilled the tea on why you should think about the long-term consequences of the five-finger discount.
Target said it's lost $400 million this year due to 'inventory shrink' — and organized retail crime is mostly to blame
Retailers have begun sounding the alarm that theft is costing them millions every year, driven by the ease of buying and selling things online.
U.S. retailers add cameras, steel cables to deter holiday crime
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Retailers ranging from Walmart (WMT.N) to Barnes & Noble are installing cameras or locking away items to deter shoplifters and thieves as they brace for a post-pandemic rush of holiday shoppers this year.
4 Dollar Store Items To Avoid Buying This Holiday Season
The end of the year is an expensive time. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $886.7 billion on retail goods during November and December alone. With how daunting the holiday...
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
I worked at Walmart – there’s a common item always accidentally stolen but it can avoided if you use self-checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has claimed there is one item people regularly steal by accident, but you can avoid it by using the self-checkout. Warren Wright, who reportedly used to work as a store manager for the retail giant, said Walmart loses "millions" a year from a shocking product. Replying...
Walmart Mass Shooting, $100,000 Nike Theft Hit Ahead of Black Friday
Once upon a time, the biggest fears about Black Friday were bleary-eyed shoppers camped out all night, hellbent on being first through the doors to snag that Tickle Me Elmo or ugly Christmas sweater, and ready to grapple with anyone who would dare beat them to it. Nowadays, however, Black Friday fears are nothing to laugh at. Just days before the busiest shopping day of the year, a gunman believed to be a former employee opened fire Tuesday night, killing six people and injuring four more at a Chesapeake, Va. Walmart before turning the gun on himself. Police have yet to release the...
Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away.
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
EBT account holders warned to be on guard to prevent benefits thefts
According to the county Department of Public Social Services, law enforcement officials throughout the nation have observed a rise in unauthorized access of EBT cards, with thieves draining accounts, leaving recipients with no way to pay for goods.
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
California store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket shares his plans for $1M bonus
The southern California store owner who sold the Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion earlier this week will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million.
