WLOS.com
9 attorneys general call on suspension of loan payments for some solar panel customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorneys general from nine states, including North Carolina, are calling on five solar lending companies to suspend loan payments and interest for some Pink Energy customers. Pink Energy, also known as Power Home Solar, was at the center of a News 13 Investigation back in...
WLOS.com
Most road construction projects suspended for Thanksgiving holiday
WLOS — The N.C. Department of Transportation has temporarily halted most construction activity along major highways to keep traffic flowing for holiday travel. Construction along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28 to reduce anticipated congestion. Some projects will continue with work...
WLOS.com
$6.6 billion in agreements finalized with two opioid makers, NC attorney general announces
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced he has finalized $6.6 billion in agreements with opioid makers Teva and Allergan. The agreements come after allegations the companies contributed to the opioid crisis. They are accused of overstating the benefits of opioids and downplaying the risk...
WLOS.com
New bill would count fetus as passenger for Texas HOV lanes
AUSTIN (KEYE) — A new bill filed for the 88th Texas Legislative Session is tackling the topic of whether a fetus counts in HOV lanes across the state. State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who previously sent cease-and-desist letters to abortion funds, filed HB 521. The bill states that an operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high-occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.
WLOS.com
Giving thanks: Places preparing Thanksgiving meals for free in Western North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Many restaurants and organizations are getting ready to prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need this year. Below are some places in Western North Carolina preparing Thanksgiving meals for free:. Blue Mountain Distributors will be picking up Thanksgiving dinners Thursday morning at the Fresh...
WLOS.com
Not feeling well? Don't go to Thanksgiving gatherings, health officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A number of respiratory illnesses are circulating in the mountains, and Western North Carolina health officials are urging caution going into the holiday weekend. "We have seen a lot of RSV. The numbers are dropping. We've seen a lot of influenza in the pediatric...
WLOS.com
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
WLOS.com
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
