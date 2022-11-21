ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Most road construction projects suspended for Thanksgiving holiday

WLOS — The N.C. Department of Transportation has temporarily halted most construction activity along major highways to keep traffic flowing for holiday travel. Construction along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28 to reduce anticipated congestion. Some projects will continue with work...
New bill would count fetus as passenger for Texas HOV lanes

AUSTIN (KEYE) — A new bill filed for the 88th Texas Legislative Session is tackling the topic of whether a fetus counts in HOV lanes across the state. State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who previously sent cease-and-desist letters to abortion funds, filed HB 521. The bill states that an operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high-occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.
TEXAS STATE
Not feeling well? Don't go to Thanksgiving gatherings, health officials say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A number of respiratory illnesses are circulating in the mountains, and Western North Carolina health officials are urging caution going into the holiday weekend. "We have seen a lot of RSV. The numbers are dropping. We've seen a lot of influenza in the pediatric...

