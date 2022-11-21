Read full article on original website
Crews respond to carbon monoxide alarm triggered by propane stove in Horry County home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported carbon monoxide alarm call on Whatuthink Road around 1:45 p.m. Those inside the home were treated on scene as the building was metered and ventilated by HCFR crews. No one was transported to the hospital,...
WMBF
Conway man, 24, killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
wpde.com
1 killed in early morning crash after hitting ditch, light pole in Marlboro Co.: Trooper
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early morning crash along Highway 9 in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway, troopers said. A driver was traveling east on Highway 9 when...
wpde.com
24-year-old killed in Socastee crash: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
wpde.com
Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
Marion County deputy en route to back up fellow officer hurt in 2-vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hurt Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred while the deputy was responding to back up another deputy, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the deputy and the other driver were both […]
WMBF
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Highway 31 in Horry County for a period of time after a car was engulfed in flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Highway 31 near Mile Marker 21 N, just south of Highway 501 after reports of a “fully-involved” vehicle fire.
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A child died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. The incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the Timber Ridge community, city spokesperson Donald Graham said. The name or age of the child has not yet been released. No other details […]
WJCL
South Carolina woman eating lunch with husband killed when car drives into restaurant
A South Carolina woman eating lunch with her husband inside a Wendy's restaurant died after being hit by a car that drove into the restaurant. Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville, was hit at the Lee County restaurant on Tuesday, according to the Lee County coroner. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Smith...
wpde.com
'It’s just a blessing:' Free Thanksgiving plates handed out to many in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many were feeling grateful Thursday after a local non-profit gave away free Thanksgiving meals. The Shepherd's Table is a community kitchen in Conway. Director of Shepherd's Table Brandon Oates said right now, their kitchen is being remodeled. He said he was worried that would...
myhorrynews.com
Construction firm’s lawsuit ties up funds for Horry County roads
The construction company that built the southern extension of S.C. 31 sued Horry County Government and the S.C. Department of Transportation this month, alleging in court papers that state and local leaders mismanaged the project and cost the firm more than $42 million. But the lawsuit represents more than a...
wpde.com
NC lieutenant pulled down pants, spit at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway: Report
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tabor City police officer has been arrested after allegedly harassing people at the Florence Motor Speedway Saturday night. Gary Lee Lewis with the Tabor City Police Dept. was charged with public disorderly conduct and trespassing after harassing several people while they entered the racetrack and later pulling down his pants and fighting with people at a campsite, the Florence County Sheriff's Office reported.
wpde.com
'No man left behind:' Myrtle Beach vet changes lives with bus trip to NC for benefits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year, we told you about Keith Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran living in Myrtle Beach whose unemployment disability claim was finally approved after traveling to what's called a Veterans Benefits Live event in Charlotte. But just because his years-long fight for compensation was...
wpde.com
Slow down and move over: How to stay safe outside a disabled vehicle
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — AAA wants drivers to be on the lookout for people on the roadside and slow down and move over. Travel experts say 350 people are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year. A local auto service shop recommends drivers check their tires...
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
WMBF
Man accused of shooting at vehicle multiple times in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in the Little River area. Records show Zuri Stephens, of Longs, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Wednesday. He’s charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Myrtle Beach police investigate after 3 dogs found dead in dumpster
Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after three dogs were found dead in a dumpster, according to the department. Police were called Nov. 15 to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard and found an adult female Pitbull and […]
WMBF
Marion County deputy involved in crash while responding for back up, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County deputy was involved in a crash on Thanksgiving morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved the deputy’s vehicle and another car at North Highway 501 and Meadowview Road. Troopers said the two vehicles were heading north...
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
