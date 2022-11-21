This very thought actually occurred to me this weekend. I was out on the highway this weekend going to and fro, and as I passed my dollar over to the person at one of the toll booths, I wondered what happened to all the coin buckets from back in the day. I grew up in the era of the bucket, and used to take great pleasure in chucking my change into the void, hoping that I counted right.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO