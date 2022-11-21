ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America

The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. While Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lover's destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
One Mainer is Roasted Online for Wanting Coin Buckets Back at Toll Booths

This very thought actually occurred to me this weekend. I was out on the highway this weekend going to and fro, and as I passed my dollar over to the person at one of the toll booths, I wondered what happened to all the coin buckets from back in the day. I grew up in the era of the bucket, and used to take great pleasure in chucking my change into the void, hoping that I counted right.
My Open Letter To All Who Are Suffering This Thanksgiving

You're sitting in your home, alone, looking around and wondering why you're not feeling the holiday spirit, like everyone else. We are all struggling with something and when the holidays approach, it's like we get hit with this wave of anxiety. At least, that's what happens to me. I often...
University Of Maine Unveils 3D Printed Tiny Home

Two of the most memorable things the last decade has gifted us have been tiny homes (tiny houses) and 3D printers. For those who are unaware, a tony home is just that, a tiny house. While they are complete homes with living spaces, bathrooms, kitchens, etc, they have a very small amount of square footage. The concept is to backpedal from the idea of needing large houses with huge amounts of space. Instead, the movement encourages people to live a more minimalistic lifestyle.
Epic Videos by Maine Ski Mountains Just Got Me Hyped for the Winter

But, if you ask Maine’s favorite ski resorts, it’s already here!!. That’s right, some of Maine’s most iconic and beloved ski mountains are already open for the season. Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley and Sunday River in Newry just opened up this week and Mainers are already stoked to be hitting the trails. Sunday River kicked off its first chairlift ride on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Sugarloaf welcomed skiers and boarders on Friday, Nov. 18.
These 12 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving and the holiday season are quickly approaching, and everyone's busy thinking about what food they're preparing, where they're going, and finalizing travel plans. Maybe you're sticking close to home this year, or maybe you've got some traveling ahead of you. You could be getting together with a large family, or having a classic friendsgiving with a handful of close friends. Whatever you've got going on, there's one thing we all have in common: we gotta eat. It's turkey day, after all.
3 of the Loneliest States in This Top 10 List Are in New England

Have you checked in with friends and family recently? Even a quick text to say you're thinking of them? I know I get lost in my own busy world. However, since the pandemic, I've always made it a habit to reach out to friends and family with an "XO" or friendly "wave emoji." Smiling at strangers, too, is important, along with a friendly "hi" or compliment.
10 Super Strange New Hampshire Unsolved Mysteries

From podcasts to miniseries, true crime has become a strange fixation for Americans. When watching or listening, it’s easy to think of these sordid tales as happening “somewhere else.” The reality, however, is that New Hampshire has experienced its fair share of the unexplained. Whether it’s strange...
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

