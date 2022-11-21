Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Vandals Strike North Sewickley Light Display for Second Time
(Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) For the second time in less than a week vandals have struck a popular Christmas display in North Sewickley Township. The North Sewickley Township Police Department reported on their Facebook Page that the vandals struck again around 8:00 PM...
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Supervisors Approve Street Opening Bonds
(File of the Center Twp. Municipal Complex) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Board of Supervisors met on Monday night and approved the street opening bond permits for Hall Road for $5850, and one for Franklin Avenue for $34,906.67 to Columbia Gas. In other business the Lakeview Farms...
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell School Board Announces a Retirement and Personnel Changes
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Area School Board met on Tuesday Night and approved the retirement of the Junior high school head cook Denise Stevens. Her will retirement will be effective April 14, 2023. She has served the district in that capacity for 40 years. In other business...
beavercountyradio.com
Court OKs Life Term in 2016 Police Chase Crash that Killed Three in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that a man convicted of third-degree murder in a Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash that killed three people following a police chase can be sentenced to a mandatory life prison term. The Tribune-Review reports that the state’s highest court cited what it called the “clear and unambiguous language” of the statute in siding with an appeals court that ordered a new sentencing hearing for 28-year-old Demetrius Coleman of Homewood, who is serving a 70- to 140-year term. Prosecutors said Coleman reached speeds of 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop before colliding with a car, killing the driver, his fiancée and their toddler daughter.
beavercountyradio.com
Three Aliquippa Students Charged After Attacking Another Student on the Way To Gym
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Three female students at the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School have been charged after they were caught on video in October attacking another student during school hours. The three unnamed students are teenage girls and they allegedly ganged up on another female student kicking her multiple times on her...
beavercountyradio.com
Christina Good Officially Sworn In As Beaver Falls Police Officer At City Council Meeting
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The city’s mayor, Kenya Johns, opened up the November 22 council meeting with those remarks, and in a matter of minutes she would be correct. Nearly a month after receiving the unanimous approval of city council to be hired, Christina Good was officially sworn in...
beavercountyradio.com
Two Juveniles, One with a Firearm, Found in Stolen Car after Short Police Pursuit in Hopewell Twp.
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they identified a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had been stolen along Green Garden Road in Hopewell twp., Beaver County, and attempted to make a traffic stop on that vehicle at 11:52 AM Monday morning, November 21, 2022.
