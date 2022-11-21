PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that a man convicted of third-degree murder in a Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash that killed three people following a police chase can be sentenced to a mandatory life prison term. The Tribune-Review reports that the state’s highest court cited what it called the “clear and unambiguous language” of the statute in siding with an appeals court that ordered a new sentencing hearing for 28-year-old Demetrius Coleman of Homewood, who is serving a 70- to 140-year term. Prosecutors said Coleman reached speeds of 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop before colliding with a car, killing the driver, his fiancée and their toddler daughter.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO