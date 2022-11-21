ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

newhampshirebulletin.com

State issues request for information on therapeutic cannabis registry

New Hampshire officials are attempting to upgrade the state’s therapeutic cannabis registry – and they’re seeking input from those in the industry on how best to do it. In a request for information, the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for suggestions for a recommended approach for an online registry in the state.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

USDA seeks applications to support rural entrepreneurs and create jobs

Vermont Business Magazine U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small has announced that USDA is accepting applications to support economic development and create jobs for people in rural America. USDA is making this funding available under the Rural Business Development Grant program to support business...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Representative-Elect Becca Balint calls for applicants to congressional office

Vermont Business Magazine Today, Representative-Elect Becca Balint, VT-AL, announced that she is accepting applications for positions in her Congressional office. Balint’s campaign manager, Natalie Silver, is leading the transition. “I am thrilled to start building our Congressional team,” Balint said. “We are building a team of committed public servants...
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees

Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices. The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
VERMONT STATE
Barton Chronicle

State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns

NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

350 members left to go

VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Governor Scott and the Office of Racial Equity promote IDEAL Vermont

Over a Dozen Municipalities Have Joined New Initiative on Equity and Inclusion. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Office of Racial Equity(link is external) today promoted a new state initiative that encourages and supports municipalities across the state in their efforts to be more inclusive, equitable and welcoming.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices fall for Thanksgiving drive

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell a surprising 8 cents in the last week to $3.88 per gallon. Prices are down 12 cents lower than last month, but are 45 cents higher than a year ago. The Vermont price is 30 cents higher than the national average.
BURLINGTON, VT

