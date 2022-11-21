Read full article on original website
newhampshirebulletin.com
State issues request for information on therapeutic cannabis registry
New Hampshire officials are attempting to upgrade the state’s therapeutic cannabis registry – and they’re seeking input from those in the industry on how best to do it. In a request for information, the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for suggestions for a recommended approach for an online registry in the state.
Survey shows high nurse satisfaction in Vermont
The nurses of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) participated in the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) RN Survey throughout the month of November. The survey measures nurse job satisfaction.
Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network
After a brutal fiscal year, the leaders of Vermont's largest health care provider have a strategy for digging out in 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network.
For Vermonters with disabilities, the search for housing is even harder
“Housing for people with disabilities is a huge crisis,” said Peter Johnke, deputy director of the nonprofit Vermont Center for Independent Living. Read the story on VTDigger here: For Vermonters with disabilities, the search for housing is even harder.
WCAX
Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
vermontbiz.com
USDA seeks applications to support rural entrepreneurs and create jobs
Vermont Business Magazine U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small has announced that USDA is accepting applications to support economic development and create jobs for people in rural America. USDA is making this funding available under the Rural Business Development Grant program to support business...
vermontbiz.com
Representative-Elect Becca Balint calls for applicants to congressional office
Vermont Business Magazine Today, Representative-Elect Becca Balint, VT-AL, announced that she is accepting applications for positions in her Congressional office. Balint’s campaign manager, Natalie Silver, is leading the transition. “I am thrilled to start building our Congressional team,” Balint said. “We are building a team of committed public servants...
WMUR.com
Health workers in New Hampshire deal with unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Health care workers at Dartmouth Health Children's say New Hampshire is facing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illness in children. The daily report from the New Hampshire Hospital Association on Wednesday again showed no available beds in the state's pediatric intensive care units. Respiratory syncytial virus...
Tapped out: Testing reveals extent of lead problem in Vermont’s schools and child care facilities
One in every five taps tested was at or above the level requiring that it be removed, because it has a higher chance of harming children. Thousands of lead-tainted taps have been replaced or are no longer in use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tapped out: Testing reveals extent of lead problem in Vermont’s schools and child care facilities.
wamc.org
Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees
Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices. The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”
WCAX
Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
WCAX
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes to the new cars you can purchase are coming by 2026 thanks to a rule change in Vermont. All that’s left is a filing with the secretary of state and Vermont’s clean car requirements will change. You will start seeing that with cars in the model year 2026.
The FCC has a new broadband map. Vermont officials say it vastly overstates reality.
The map is based on service provider-submitted data that appears to contradict state officials’ own findings on broadband access in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: The FCC has a new broadband map. Vermont officials say it vastly overstates reality..
Barton Chronicle
State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns
NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
NHPR
Public Utilities Commission rejects Eversource request for help buying electricity
New Hampshire’s Public Utilities Commission has denied a request from Eversource to get involved in their upcoming auction for electricity to serve New Hampshire customers. The utility company asked state regulators to get more involved in their power purchasing process earlier this month, saying there are signs that energy markets are failing.
VTDigger
350 members left to go
We are only one day away from our goal of sending 10,000 meals to the Vermont Foodbank by Thanksgiving Day. Please join us with a donation that’s meaningful to you. Whether that’s $5 or $500, every bit helps and you’ll be sending 10 meals to the Foodbank.
vermontbiz.com
Governor Scott and the Office of Racial Equity promote IDEAL Vermont
Over a Dozen Municipalities Have Joined New Initiative on Equity and Inclusion. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Office of Racial Equity(link is external) today promoted a new state initiative that encourages and supports municipalities across the state in their efforts to be more inclusive, equitable and welcoming.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices fall for Thanksgiving drive
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell a surprising 8 cents in the last week to $3.88 per gallon. Prices are down 12 cents lower than last month, but are 45 cents higher than a year ago. The Vermont price is 30 cents higher than the national average.
mynbc5.com
Over 1,000 turkey dinners given away to needy Vermonters ahead of Thanksgiving
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Burlington, more than 1,000 Vermonters came through the Salvation Army to grab fresh Thanksgiving meals provided by the Farmhouse group to enjoy at home. It’s a similar operation to those seen across Vermont ahead of Thanksgiving. In Montpelier, over thirteen hundred meals were given away...
compassvermont.com
Vermont's New Five Dollar "Rare Spirits Raffle" Ticket Costs You A Lot More if You Win
Raffle: a means of raising money by selling numbered tickets, one or some of which are subsequently drawn at random, the holder or holders of such tickets winning a prize. That definition doesn't say anything about the prize being the opportunity to spend more money after you win. Join our...
