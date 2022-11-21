ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The possibility of a crippling, nation-wide strike among U.S. railway workers increased on Monday after unions left the negotiating table with a split decision over a government-backed labor agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGNjI_0jIhaUY900
Labor unions in the U.S. rail freight sector are still divided over a government-backed employment agreement, increasing the chance of a nation-wide strike before the busy year-end holidays. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) joined those from the Transportation Division of the International Associate of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) to conclude voting during the weekend on a collective bargaining agreement.

BLET members accepted the proposal, as did the yardmasters in the SMART-TD union. But train and engine service members at SMART-TD said no, sending the deal back for negotiations, with the National Carriers Conference Committee (NCCC), which represents railroad management.

"SMART-TD members with their votes have spoken, it's now back to the bargaining table for our operating craft members," said SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson.

President Joe Biden in September celebrated a tentative deal that gave union members an average 24% pay increase that would be spread out over five years, offered improved working conditions and capped what workers have to pay for healthcare. But the deal did not include paid sick leave, which was a major obstacle in the negotiations.

Labor leaders accuse rail owners of excess greed, arguing paid sick leave would only cost pennies on the dollar.

Labor leaders had signaled Nov. 19, as a possible strike date, but that's since been extended to Dec. 9. While around half of the unions involved in the negotiations have signed off on the labor deal, a strike by any of the 12 freight rail unions would prevent others from crossing the picket line and usher in a nation-wide strike that could have an estimated $2 billion-per-day impact on the U.S. economy.

"This can all be settled through negotiations and without a strike," Ferguson said. "A settlement would be in the best interests of the workers, the railroads, shippers and the American people."

Negotiations are close as more than half of the proposals on the table have been ratified. Some of the unions involved, however, are accused of asking for more than outlined in the original proposals and those unions have threatened to strike if their additional demands aren't met.

Congress would face pressure to intervene before a strike halts freight rail service ahead of the year-end holidays.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
North Platte Post

US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads clash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected theirs, threatening the health of the economy just before the holidays and casting more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month's deadline without the help of Congress.
OMAHA, NE
The Hill

If called upon, Congress must halt a rail strike

Despite the intimate involvement of President Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to develop a comprehensive new contract structure for some 120,000 U.S. freight rail workers, there is growing fear some workers will fail to accept the terms. Voting “no” on the agreements means these workers could strike, which would lead to a shutdown of the nation’s quiet but…
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
481K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy