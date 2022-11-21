Read full article on original website
Ski to Sea celebrating 50th Anniversary
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – If you have any friends east of the Mississippi, it is time to give them a call. Whatcom Events wants racers, volunteers and residents to help them recruit teams from all 50 states to compete in next year’s Ski to Sea race. Why?. It’s the...
Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
Bird flu ravaging flocks near Wiser Lake
LYNDEN, Wash. – Almost 400 sick or dead birds have turned up near Wiser Lake in Whatcom County and the public is being warned to stay away from them. The County Health Department and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife say many of the birds have tested positive for a highly infectious bird flu.
Peacehealth ER seeing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center asks that only those with serious injuries or illnesses use its emergency room. The hospital says it is seeing very high numbers of people in the ER because of a surge of RSV, the flu and other respiratory illnesses. They ask...
Pharmacies could limit medication during surge in respiratory illnesses
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Pediatric hospital capacity at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Medical Center has been strained due to a surge in respiratory illnesses. Now, Whatcom County health officials say it is causing a ripple effect in our area stores. Children’s pain and fever medication are in high demand and...
Local agencies preparing for possible demise of Twitter
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local governments and other agencies are letting people know where to find them if Twitter goes silent. New owner Elon Musk’s demand that workers go “hardcore” or resign with severance has caused an exodus of Twitter employees, prompting concern that the social network will collapse.
