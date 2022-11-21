ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 'How to Ruin Christmas': Beauty, Sbu are having a baby in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of How to Ruin Christmas Season 3.

South African comedy series "How to Ruin Christmas" will return for a third season, "The Baby Shower," on Netflix. Screenshot via Netflix/YouTube

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season, titled How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower , on Monday.

How to Ruin Christmas is a South African comedy series following two families, the Sellos and the wealthy Twalas.

Season 3 sees Beauty Sello (Thando Thabethe) and Sbu Twala (Sandile Mahlangu) prepare to welcome their first child.

Busi Lurayi, Yonda Thomas, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Clementine Mosimane and Motlatsi Mafatshe also star.

How to Ruin Christmas premiered on Netflix in 2020.

Season 1, The Wedding , centered on Beauty and Sbu's wedding, while Season 2, The Funeral , centered on the funeral for Gogo Twala (Nandi Nyembe).

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower premieres Dec. 9 on Netflix.

