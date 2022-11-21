Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who killed man won’t be charged
Body camera footage shows law enforcement pleading with Burks to drop the 3 1/2-inch (9-centimeter-long) blade he was carrying on a dimly lit Detroit street.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting
Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
Detroit cops who shot Porter Burks won't be charged, prosecutor says
The five Detroit police officers who fired 38 rounds at Porter Burks in three seconds last month, fatally striking him 19 times as he wielded a knife during a mental crisis, won’t be charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Burks, 20, was believed to have been...
Prosecutor: No charges will be filed in fatal police shooting of mentally ill Detroit man armed with knife
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced the officer accused of fatally shooting a Detroit man, who was having a mental health crisis and wielding a knife, will not face charges, adding they acted in self defense and defense of authors.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
Detroit News
Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing
Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
Detroit News
Detroit police commissioner's lawsuit denied
Detroit — The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld a federal judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton that claimed police officials violated his civil rights by arresting him during a raucous 2019 board meeting. Burton's attorney said Friday he plans to fight the...
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
BET
Detroit Man Takes Uber To Rob Bank And Instructs Driver To Wait For Him, Police Say
A suburban Detroit man has reportedly been arrested after he allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank that he got to via an Uber. According to WJBK, police say 42-year-old Jason Christmas instructed the rideshare driver to wait for him until he left the bank. They were reportedly dispatched to the Huntington location just north of Nine Mile right after 5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
Detroit News
Macomb County woman sentenced in starving death of 7-month-old baby
A Macomb County mother was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison Wednesday in the 2020 starving death of her 7-week-old son. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office took on the case after Shantavia Hayden of Warren brought her son A’Mir Griffin, who had been dead for several hours, to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit in October of 2020.
Eastpointe police search for person of interest in shooting on Tuesday
(CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe police are seeking 20-year-old Savion Jackson as a person of interest for an assault in the 23000 block of David Avenue.According to police, officers were assisted by St. Clair Shores police in response to shots fired call at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.Dispatch told the responding officers that two women were fighting in the front yard of the home when a younger Black man emerged from the suspect home and opened fire toward the women and another Black man in the area. One of the women then fled the scene with the shooter. The other man and woman went to a neighbor's home across the street.It was believed that the shooter and woman fled into their house and refused to come out.No one was hurt during this incident.The Macomb County Sheriff's SWAT and Negotiation Team safely cleared the suspect's home, but no one was inside. The handgun possibly used during the incident was recovered along with other related evidence.Anybody with information on this case is urged to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit
DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
WTOL-TV
Suspect in south Toledo homicide case indicted
Scott Gallagher was fatally shot at the corner of City Park and Greene Street the night of July 4, police say. Randy Spurlock was indicted for murder Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police release pictures related to shooting of two boys near Campus Martius Christmas tree lighting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has release surveillance photos as they search for a suspect wanted in the shooting of two 15-year-olds on Friday near Campus Martius. Detroit Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Michigan Avenue and Griswold Street in Downtown Detroit,...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Roseville (Roseville, MI)
The Roseville Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. According to the officials, there was a family conflict with possible shots being fired.
21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son
PONTIAC, MI -- A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend between 30 to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence in connection with the 2020 murders of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father Keith Stamper, 43. According to the Associated Press, Fadi Zeineh, was sentenced by by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews after Zeineh pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.
2 teens shot in Northwest Detroit, police looking for suspects
Two teenagers were shot on Detroit's Northwest side Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School.
