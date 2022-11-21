ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting

Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing

Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police commissioner's lawsuit denied

Detroit — The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld a federal judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton that claimed police officials violated his civil rights by arresting him during a raucous 2019 board meeting. Burton's attorney said Friday he plans to fight the...
DETROIT, MI
BET

Detroit Man Takes Uber To Rob Bank And Instructs Driver To Wait For Him, Police Say

A suburban Detroit man has reportedly been arrested after he allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank that he got to via an Uber. According to WJBK, police say 42-year-old Jason Christmas instructed the rideshare driver to wait for him until he left the bank. They were reportedly dispatched to the Huntington location just north of Nine Mile right after 5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17).
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County woman sentenced in starving death of 7-month-old baby

A Macomb County mother was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison Wednesday in the 2020 starving death of her 7-week-old son. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office took on the case after Shantavia Hayden of Warren brought her son A’Mir Griffin, who had been dead for several hours, to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit in October of 2020.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Eastpointe police search for person of interest in shooting on Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe police are seeking 20-year-old Savion Jackson as a person of interest for an assault in the 23000 block of David Avenue.According to police, officers were assisted by St. Clair Shores police in response to shots fired call at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.Dispatch told the responding officers that two women were fighting in the front yard of the home when a younger Black man emerged from the suspect home and opened fire toward the women and another Black man in the area. One of the women then fled the scene with the shooter. The other man and woman went to a neighbor's home across the street.It was believed that the shooter and woman fled into their house and refused to come out.No one was hurt during this incident.The Macomb County Sheriff's SWAT and Negotiation Team safely cleared the suspect's home, but no one was inside. The handgun possibly used during the incident was recovered along with other related evidence.Anybody with information on this case is urged to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit

DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son

PONTIAC, MI -- A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend between 30 to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence in connection with the 2020 murders of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father Keith Stamper, 43. According to the Associated Press, Fadi Zeineh, was sentenced by by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews after Zeineh pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.
SOUTH LYON, MI

