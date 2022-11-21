Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
Texans QB Kyle Allen to Start in Week 12 vs. Dolphins
Lovie Smith announced Friday the team has made a change under center heading into Sunday.
numberfire.com
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (conditioning) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Friday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday...
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) DNP on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams remained absent from practice on Thursday. He has now missed both practices this week after aggravating his high ankle sprain on Sunday. Barring a turnaround on Friday, Williams seems to be headed toward another missed game.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
numberfire.com
Texans bench Davis Mills, Kyle Allen expected to start in Week 12
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills will not start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mills' struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to make a change heading into Week 12. Kyle Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will start on Sunday. In 10 games this season, Mills has completed 203 of 328 pass attempts (61.9%) for 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Cincinnati Bengals receive hopeful injury update
The Cincinnati Bengals received a major and hopeful injury update on one of their star players. Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase has missed time with a hip injury. That injury didn’t look great for him at first. However, Chase progressed in the right direction. And on Friday, his status improved even more. Chase was officially listed Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals receive hopeful injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley suspended 3 games by NBA
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games by the NBA. Beverley got into an altercation with Deandre Ayton of the Suns before the Thanksgiving break. Now, he faces a three-game suspension from the association. It's unclear if the veteran will appeal, but as long as he's out, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder should see added work.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Richardson is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play on Friday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against the Lakers.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McDermott is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.1 minutes against Los Angeles. McDermott's Friday...
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (knee) fully practices for Baltimore on Thursday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards was a full participant in practice Thursday afternoon. After getting in a limited session Wednesday, Edwards followed that up with a full one on Thanksgiving. It's certainly a good sign that he'll be able to play come Sunday against Jacksonville. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Patriots' DeVante Parker (knee) active for Week 12
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is active for Week 12's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Parker has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Vikings on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 2.7 targets against Minnesota. Parker's Friday projection includes 1.6 receptions,...
numberfire.com
Rams waive running back Darrell Henderson on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have waived running back Darrell Henderson Tuesday. After a logging a season-low 6% offensive snap percentage in Week 11, Henderson has been let go by the Rams. Expect Cam Akers and Kyren Williams to see more work in Los Angeles' backfield going forward. On 70 rush...
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (concussion) still out for Phoenix Friday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Shamet remains in the concussion protocol, and he'll remain sidelined after Thanksgiving. In 9 games this season, Shamet is averaging 7.0 points, 1.2 assists and 10.7 FanDuel points.
