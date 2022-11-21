Read full article on original website
WAFF
Alabama leaders weigh in on order to halt executions for protocol review
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt on executions in Alabama, she said it was “for the sake of victims and their families.” State leaders across the aisle agree with the decision the order to halt and review the execution process. “Making sure you’re...
WAFF
UAB doctors working to eliminate cervical cancer in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Cervical cancer is a public health issue in the United States and Alabama. Each year in the U.S., about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed, and approximately, 4,000 women die of this cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The incidence...
WAFF
FBI held ribbon cutting ceremony for North Campus, Operations Building at Redstone Arsenal
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the FBI along with Senator Richard Shelby and partners in the United States Army, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of its North Campus. In the past three years, the FBI has completed over 30 projects on the North Campus, 11...
