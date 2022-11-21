Read full article on original website
Related
England vs USA - Live World Cup 2022 updates
The USMNT need a win to help them get out of the group stage. England opened the tournament with a big win. Here are the best moments from their match.
Qatar becomes fastest host ever eliminated from World Cup
Qatar lost its Group A game to Senegal on Friday, making the host team the first side eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Houston Chronicle
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday to protest against FIFA following the governing body's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before its game...
Houston Chronicle
World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they headed to...
Houston Chronicle
Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
Houston Chronicle
How France may become one of the last bastions of bullfighting
VAUVERT, France - The sound of horns clanging against a metal enclosure could be heard as hundreds of spectators arrived at a makeshift arena in a pine grove. While adults indulged in bottles of wine, children bounced across an inflatable amphitheater on a plastic bull with blood-red eyes. Soon, Charles Pasquier would face off against a real bull. But the 26-year-old bullfighter appeared relaxed as he worked the crowd before the contest.
Comments / 0