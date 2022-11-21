ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday to protest against FIFA following the governing body's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before its game...
Houston Chronicle

World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they headed to...
Houston Chronicle

Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
Houston Chronicle

How France may become one of the last bastions of bullfighting

VAUVERT, France - The sound of horns clanging against a metal enclosure could be heard as hundreds of spectators arrived at a makeshift arena in a pine grove. While adults indulged in bottles of wine, children bounced across an inflatable amphitheater on a plastic bull with blood-red eyes. Soon, Charles Pasquier would face off against a real bull. But the 26-year-old bullfighter appeared relaxed as he worked the crowd before the contest.

