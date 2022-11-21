Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Structure fire on Harrison Street
A multi-unit property was evacuated after reports of a fire from underneath the structure on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., Vicksburg firefighters responded to a multi-unit rental property at 1116 Harrison Street. Flames seemed to have originated from the crawl space underneath the property, making it difficult for firefighters to...
kicks96news.com
Carthage and Leake Officials Kept Busy with Several Calls the Day Before Thanksgiving
On Wednesday, November 23rd at approximately 11:55 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 35 N near Singleton. One vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Carthage Fire Department was requested to bring the jaws of life to cut an individual from the vehicle. The condition of this person is unknown at this time. We will update when more information is available.
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
One man dies after vehicles stolen in carjacking collide. Mississippi Capitol Police investigating.
One man is dead after two vehicles stolen at gunpoint earlier in the day were part of a three-vehicle collision in Jackson Sunday. Capitol Police responded to a call Sunday that was in reference to a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Upon arrival, officers were made aware of two...
WAPT
Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says
BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
WLBT
Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods. According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where...
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
WLBT
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after leading Capitol Police on a chase which would come to an end on the interstate. According to authorities, the pursuit began when a man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat would not stop for a traffic violation. A chase then...
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
WAPT
Shooting at birthday party leaves teen hospitalized in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg police department is investigating an incident at a birthday party party that left a juvenile female injured. According to Vicksburg police deputy chief Michael Bryant, the incident took place Sunday at 9:27pm. Officers say they responded to The Vicksburg Commons at 4000 South Frontage...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Belhaven carjacking leads to wreck and shooting, which leads to Sunday night death investigation
One man is dead, another has been shot, and an elderly woman has been hospitalized after an incident in the area of Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue Sunday night. It started when two vehicles were carjacked in the Belhaven area, according to JPD spokesman Sam Brown. Brown said later, those two vehicles were involved in the accident at Northside and Bailey. He said JPD is handling the death pending and accident investigation, while Capital police are handling the carjackings. That was all the information he could release at the time.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police investigating two recent shooting incidents
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents which recently took place within the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to shots being fired into a house. The resident reported she heard some persons arguing outside and then someone fired three shots. One bullet entered the home and struck a television. There were four persons inside the residence at the time.
WAPT
Jackson residents with water problems can call after-hours number over Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSON, Miss. — Water issues across Jackson are a concern for many residents. City officials said only one dispatch will be answering calls over the holiday. A skeleton crew will be working on Thanksgiving to respond to resident issues. City officials said crews have been working tirelessly on multiple water main breaks recently, but some residents are still dealing with water and sewer issues.
Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
WLBT
Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
WAPT
Jackson officials say city is facing multitude of water leaks
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is facing a multitude of water leaks, according to an official with the Mayor's Office. The Jackson City Council heard complaints on Tuesday about water leaks that have been going on for years, despite the problems being reported to the city's water department. Managers believe...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Investigation Was Shoddy’: Attorney Claims Police Delayed Brookhaven Shooting Charges
JACKSON, Miss.—An attorney for D’Monterrio Gibson, the FedEx driver who narrowly escaped a shooting on his route in Brookhaven, Miss., earlier this year, has alleged that the Brookhaven Police Department delayed the release of critical documents allowing for the upgraded charges against two Brookhaven men and failed to properly investigate the crime.
