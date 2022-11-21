ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Serious Rollover Crash Causes Delays On I-495 North In Central Mass

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago

A serious rollover crash was causing significant delays on a highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.

The crash happened near Exit 70 on I-495 North around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, according to MassDOT on Twitter .

The crash closed off the left lane and delays were expected as a result, according to traffic reporter Kevin Brennan on Twitter .

Daily Voice has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more information.

