60-year-old man injured in shooting near Five Points MARTA station

A 60-year-old man was shot near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta on Sunday evening, just a block from where a man was killed almost exactly 24 hours earlier, according to police.

Atlanta officers got the call about a man being shot at 25 Peachtree Street, across from Woodruff Park, around 7:30 p.m., police said in a statement. When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital.

The address is home to a Walgreens, but police did not say if the victim had been inside the store. No other details were released about the victim, what may have led up to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

Around 7 p.m. the previous day, another man was shot at 29 Peachtree Street, which is in the same block as the Five Points station and across from Peachtree Fountains Plaza. A City Gear store is located at that address, but police did not say if the shooting took place indoors or outside.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

No other details were released about the case.

