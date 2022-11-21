ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

60-year-old man injured in shooting near Five Points MARTA station

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSNyg_0jIhZ58E00

A 60-year-old man was shot near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta on Sunday evening, just a block from where a man was killed almost exactly 24 hours earlier, according to police.

Atlanta officers got the call about a man being shot at 25 Peachtree Street, across from Woodruff Park, around 7:30 p.m., police said in a statement. When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital.

The address is home to a Walgreens, but police did not say if the victim had been inside the store. No other details were released about the victim, what may have led up to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

Around 7 p.m. the previous day, another man was shot at 29 Peachtree Street, which is in the same block as the Five Points station and across from Peachtree Fountains Plaza. A City Gear store is located at that address, but police did not say if the shooting took place indoors or outside.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Man shot, killed near Five Points MARTA station

No other details were released about the case.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning. According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two fires in DeKalb County under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two fires are under investigation in DeKalb County early morning on Thanksgiving. According to officials, one fire happened at 1401 North Hairston Rd. in Stone Mountain. Another fire happened at 556 Lantern Wood Dr. in Scottdale. Officials say that fire has since been knocked...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1

A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
FOREST PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy