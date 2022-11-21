Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Packers upset Eagles in primetime, Bengals top Titans in rematch of playoff clash
It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey says Jimmy Garoppolo 'is a great leader' and 'doesn't get enough credit' for 49ers success
Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers has been a rollercoaster: from his 5-0 start with the team after being acquired in a midseason trade from the New England Patriots in 2017 to tearing his ACL and missing all but three games in 2018; the run to the Super Bowl in 2019; missing 10 games in 2020 with an ankle injury; and suffering a sprained shoulder during the team's run to the NFC Championship Game in 2021 that foiled the 49ers' attempts to trade him and move on to Trey Lance, the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in the offseason.
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin fields questions about Steelers offense's predictability, Diontae Johnson's lack of involvment
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin must have known the question was coming. In fact, a question alluding to Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt basically calling Pittsburgh's offense predictable following Sunday's game was the first question posed to Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Following the Bengals' 37-30 win, Pratt was...
CBS Sports
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
CBS Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day football odds, picks, predictions, bets: This NFL parlay pays almost 50-1
Thanksgiving Day is notorious for gluttony, and the NFL is doing its part to satisfy your appetite again this year with three games on Thursday's 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The holiday begins with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues with the New York Giants (7-3) visiting the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final game on the slate pits the New England Patriots (6-4) against the host Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0