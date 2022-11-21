Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico’s draw against Poland on Tuesday. After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of the match off of a PK from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to keep El Tri afloat. Despite the 0-0 finish...
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday to mark World Cup win over Argentina
Region rejoices as Saudi team ‘writes history’ against South American powerhouse in group stage
NBC Sports
Guillermo Ochoa's epic save leaves Mexican fans in chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa “Mr. World Cup” after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in...
NBC Sports
Mexico Fans Pack in at Stadium 974, Propel Strong First Half Effort
You can’t understate the impact of the Mexican fan base. Playing over 8,000 miles away from home, fans of the top-ranked North American country showed up in droves, with commentators even comparing it to a home match at Estadio Azteca, the famous stadium in Mexico City. The Mexican national...
Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Born in Cameroon but playing for Switzerland, of course Breel Embolo would score when those two countries met at the World Cup. Embolo promised he wouldn’t celebrate if he scored for the Swiss team against his country of birth on Thursday, and he kept his word. It turned out to be the only goal of the match as Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0. “I would have liked him to be on my side,” said Cameroon coach Rigobert Song, who played in four World Cups for his home country, “but that’s not the way it went.” The crowd waited and watched for Embolo’s reaction after he scored his 12th goal for Switzerland in the 48th-minute off a low pass from Xherdan Shaqiri.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
BBC
World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife
An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
England wary of World Cup upset against US
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England scored six goals in its opening World Cup game against Iran, but it was the two it conceded that concern coach Gareth Southgate and provide hope for the United States. “By the end we looked sloppy,” said Southgate of the 6-2 win over Iran...
Referee makes history during World Cup match
In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence. Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save
Mexico and Poland finished their Tuesday match in a 0-0 tie, but everyone couldn't stop talking about one particular highlight. At the 57-minute mark, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a highlight-reel save on a penalty kick from Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, keeping the score nodded at zero apiece. [3...
NBC Sports
FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
CBS Sports
World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, favorites, FIFA World Cup group table, schedule, tiebreakers
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
SB Nation
German national team protests Qatar ahead of World Cup opener
The German national team took a stand on Wednesday to protest FIFA and Qatar at the World Cup. Players posed and covered their mouths ahead of the team’s opener against Japan, in response to being banned from wearing armbands with read “One Love,” and featured a rainbow heart — a move designed to stand with the LGBTQ+ community.
NBC Sports
Argentina vs Mexico: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Lionel Messi and Argentina have to bounce back from a historic upset loss when the Albiceleste meet Mexico in the 2022 World Cup in Lusail on Saturday. Argentina blew an early lead and lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia In Lusail on Tuesday, shocking the tournament to life and putting even more emphasis on its second match with a tricky El Tri.
Mexico's president says summit in doubt as Peru's Castillo blocked from travel
MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday it was likely that a Latin American summit would be canceled after Peru's Congress refused to allow President Pedro Castillo to travel to Mexico.
BBC
Zero-Covid China asks: Is World Cup on another planet?
Chinese state media have given huge attention to the World Cup this week, but the matches are fuelling frustrations that people in the country are being left out of the celebrations. On top of China's men's national team not qualifying for the event, scenes of maskless celebrations and raucous gatherings...
