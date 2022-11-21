Donate children’s presents to the Peace House

PARK CITY, Utah — Since 1992, the Peace House has been providing transitional housing, counseling, legal advocacy, prevention and awareness education, and sexual assault services for victims of domestic violence. It’s year-round commitment to the community is in higher demand in the upcoming weeks.

“Unfortunate situations definitely escalate during the holidays, there’s added stress about money, there’s added stress about time, and there’s added stress about trying to fulfill people’s expectations. Also with the celebration of the holidays. there can be more opportunities for drinking, like with all the football games on Thanksgiving,” said Peace House Director of Development Sally Tauber. “When you put all that together during the holidays, the Peace House sees higher engagement with the community.”

They are currently accepting donations of unwrapped gifts for children including but not limited to:

bikes, scooters and helmets

kids baseball gloves, balls, bats

Barbie dolls and baby dolls with clothes (please consider getting dolls of color)

soccer balls

LEGO kits

card and board games

yard toys for summer

earbuds and headsets as the rooms can be noisy

smaller stocking stuffers

adult and children pajamas

Temple Har Shalom’s Social Action Committee reached out to the Peace House to inquire as to what could be done to provide support. The answer was to have drop off donation boxes in the front of their building, which are available to the community at large.

The Park City Cotillion was another entity which reached out to Peace House and as a result, is collecting donations within its organization.

The Peace House welcomes such inquiries as a means to an end of ensuring that families in need feel cared-for.

Toys may also be dropped off at the Peace House location itself or people may donate directly online.

Learn more about, and sign up for, the upcoming workshop on December. 10 for survivors and secondary survivors.

The Peace house will set up a toy shop experience where its clientele may pick and choose the donated items that best fit their children’s needs and this time of year, their wants.

