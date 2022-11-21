Police Seek 3 Men Accused Of Stealing $550 Speaker From Hauppauge Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are wanted for stealing a speaker from a Hauppauge store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are wanted for stealing a speaker from a Long Island store.

Three men stole a speaker from P.C. Richard & Son in Hauppauge, located at 2095 Express Drive North, on Friday, Nov. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 21.

The speaker is valued at about $550, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.