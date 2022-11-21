Read full article on original website
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Downtown Huntsville roads to close for World Cup Watch Parties
Several roads in downtown Huntsville will be closed for the World Cup Watch Parties.
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
256today.com
Riddick recognized as South Huntsville Main Street Hero
HUNTSVILLE — Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick, who represents District 5 which includes South Huntsville Main Street, was recently presented with the Main Street Hero award. The award recognizes a community leader, public figure or an organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the local Main Street organization...
Madison County woman competes in Cookie Challenge
Theres no better time to bake from scratch than during the holidays, but on local one woman is putting her baking to the test in "The Cookie Challenge."
North Alabama Homebuilding Academy introduces new mobile classroom
The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy is working to make themselves more available to those interested in a career in the skills-trade industry. The academy has created a mobile classroom, designed to educate local K-12 students about careers in construction through hands-on activities.
WAAY-TV
Overturned vehicle temporarily closes part of eastbound I-565 in Huntsville
5:11 p.m. UPDATE: The roadway is open. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Interstate 565 at Research Park Boulevard due to an overturned vehicle. Please use alternate routes.
Government Technology
Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama
(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
WHNT-TV
Iron Bowl Extremes
Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and Museum. Restaurant &...
WAFF
Holidays in Huntsville: What to do, where to go
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many things to do in Huntsville around the holidays, it’s hard to keep up with everything. Our friend Jessica, also known as The Huntsville Mom, is sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions and new places to add to your bucket list this season!
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to fire at Polaris
Huntsville Fire & Rescue dispatched multiple units to the scene of a structure fire in Limestone County late Tuesday evening. The department said the fire was located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway, where Polaris Industries is located. The public was asked to avoid the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19. Six North Alabama Counties Report ‘Medium’ COVID-19 …. We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports...
WAFF
Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
City, ministry work to revitalize Huntsville neighborhood that had fallen on hard times
Lincoln Community was a thriving Huntsville neighborhood 100 years ago. Workers from nearby Lincoln Mill, from which the neighborhood gets its name, called the streets in the area home. But like many of the older neighborhoods near Huntsville’s heart, the neighborhood fell on hard times when the cotton mill closed....
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
Aerojet Rocketdyne plans massive new 379,000-square foot defense facility in Huntsville
Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs in a 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. Operations in the leased building will begin in 2023 and “allow...
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
WHNT-TV
Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater
While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …
Buc-ee's Athens is officially opened and so are new economic opportunities
ATHENS, Ala. — Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, opened its doors this morning and local leaders including Mayor Ronnie Marks of Athens, Athens Council President Chris Seibert, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senator Arthur Orr, and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell were all in attendance.
Person brandishes weapon in Madison school parking lot, police say
Madison police said a person was seen brandishing a weapon in a high school parking lot Tuesday morning. According to police, dispatchers received 911 calls of an armed person on the campus of Bob Jones High School, 650 Hughes Rd. Police converged on the scene and began questioning witnesses. Investigators...
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
