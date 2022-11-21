ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
256today.com

Riddick recognized as South Huntsville Main Street Hero

HUNTSVILLE — Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick, who represents District 5 which includes South Huntsville Main Street, was recently presented with the Main Street Hero award. The award recognizes a community leader, public figure or an organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the local Main Street organization...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Government Technology

Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama

(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Iron Bowl Extremes

Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and Museum. Restaurant &...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Holidays in Huntsville: What to do, where to go

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many things to do in Huntsville around the holidays, it’s hard to keep up with everything. Our friend Jessica, also known as The Huntsville Mom, is sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions and new places to add to your bucket list this season!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to fire at Polaris

Huntsville Fire & Rescue dispatched multiple units to the scene of a structure fire in Limestone County late Tuesday evening. The department said the fire was located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway, where Polaris Industries is located. The public was asked to avoid the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater

While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Buc-ee's Athens is officially opened and so are new economic opportunities

ATHENS, Ala. — Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, opened its doors this morning and local leaders including Mayor Ronnie Marks of Athens, Athens Council President Chris Seibert, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senator Arthur Orr, and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell were all in attendance.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Person brandishes weapon in Madison school parking lot, police say

Madison police said a person was seen brandishing a weapon in a high school parking lot Tuesday morning. According to police, dispatchers received 911 calls of an armed person on the campus of Bob Jones High School, 650 Hughes Rd. Police converged on the scene and began questioning witnesses. Investigators...
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy