2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronx, NY
Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year OldManhattan, NY
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. See...
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia
KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded the United Nations punish Russia for air strikes on civilian infrastructure, after a missile barrage plunged cities into freezing darkness in the worst nationwide power outages yet.
Finding safe haven in the climate change future: The Great Plains
This Yahoo News series analyzes different regions around the country in terms of climate change risks that they face now and will experience in the years to come. As the negative consequences of rising global temperatures due to humankind's relentless burning of fossil fuels become more and more apparent in communities across the United States, anxiety over finding a place to live safe from the ravages of climate change has also been on the rise.
'It's like living in an igloo.' People are turning off their heat as prices surge
As the first frigid weather of autumn chills the Northeast, many people are faced with a tough decision: deal with the surging costs of heating their homes or live without it.
natureworldnews.com
This Week Will See Unseasonably Cold Temperatures in the Center of the Country and Across the Eastern United States
In the upcoming week, not one, not two, but three rounds of snow will target the northern tier of the United States, maintaining the conditions for snow that were present in December. The December-like cold will continue to set. As not one, not two, but three rounds of snow target...
Nicole to bring flooding rain, gusty winds to Northeast as it journeys up the East Coast
After Nicole crashes ashore in Florida, its journey will be far from over, as the storm is expected to bring impacts to the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and even Atlantic Canada. After slamming into Florida as a hurricane and tracking across the state, Nicole’s impacts will be far from over in the United States. Nicole will track well inland across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and New England through late this week. The sprawling storm’s drenching rainfall will be widespread, and it will even extend into Atlantic Canada over the weekend.
Extended forecast says don’t expect winter really soon
There is wintry cold air building into a large airmass across Canada. Indications are that cold will head south into the U.S., just not Michigan’s part of the U.S. The large area of cold has developed. It’s a December-like area of cold stretching across Canada. This tells me if the cold continues to build, winter won’t wait until January before it hits Michigan.
Climate change is making the weather more severe. Why don't most forecasts mention it?
Scientists and forecasters are trying to figure out how to talk about the connection between climate change and severe weather. It could have big impacts on how people think about global warming.
Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial action
Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and teachers are walking out as strikes continue to spread across the UK in disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.Picket lines are being organised outside postal delivery and sorting offices, universities and schools as unions inch closer to coordinated industrial action.It will be one of the biggest walkouts of the year, and talks have been held between union leaders involved in the disputes to take joint action.The strikes come in response to rising inflation amid the drastic cost of living crisis.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second Scottish independence referendum can't happen, rules Supreme CourtChristmas Eve among six more strike dates announced for Royal Mail workersMick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
Embrace what may be the most important green technology ever. It could save us all | George Monbiot
Never mind the yuck factor: precision fermentation could produce new staple foods, and end our reliance on farming, says Guardian columnist George Monbiot
natureworldnews.com
Warm Weather and Heavy Rainfall Events Intensify in Australia [Climate Report]
Extreme weather events like massive flooding and heavy rain have struck Australia this year, resulting in widespread evacuations, displacements, and infrastructural damage. One of the most notable incidents occurred in Eastern Australia during the first quarter of 2022, when Queensland and New South Wales, as well as their surrounding regions suffered from unprecedented floodwaters.
Syria Kurds fear thaw between Assad regime and Turkey
Syria's Kurds, bracing for a Turkish land offensive against their autonomous northern region, face an additional threat: being squeezed by warming ties between their foe Ankara and the Assad regime. The Kurds have avoided open hostilities with the Assad regime, except for some skirmishes, and maintained good ties with both US and Russian forces.
'Corn kid' helps donate 50,000 cans of his favourite food to people in need for Thanksgiving
Tariq collaborated with the Green Giant brand to donate 40,000 canned vegetables and 50,000 cans of corn to over 270,000 attendees at City Harvest this week.
Ian was one of the most lethal hurricanes in decades. Many of the deaths were preventable.
Hurricane Ian killed at least 148 people in Florida, most of them in coastal communities where the danger of storm surge is well documented but not widely understood. Scores drowned as they fled on foot, while in their cars or after seawater swallowed their homes. More than a dozen survived the flood itself but suffered life-threatening medical emergencies; by the time the storm finally allowed paramedics through, nine of them had died.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian strikes risked ‘nuclear catastrophe’, says Ukraine energy chief; Moscow says 50 PoWs freed – live
Head of Ukrainian nuclear power company says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station on diesel generators on Wednesday; Kyiv releases Russian PoWs
EU preparing new Russia sanctions package, von der Leyen says
HELSINKI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union is pressing ahead with a ninth sanctions package on Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Finland on Thursday.
