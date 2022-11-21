ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Finding safe haven in the climate change future: The Great Plains

This Yahoo News series analyzes different regions around the country in terms of climate change risks that they face now and will experience in the years to come. As the negative consequences of rising global temperatures due to humankind's relentless burning of fossil fuels become more and more apparent in communities across the United States, anxiety over finding a place to live safe from the ravages of climate change has also been on the rise.
AccuWeather

Nicole to bring flooding rain, gusty winds to Northeast as it journeys up the East Coast

After Nicole crashes ashore in Florida, its journey will be far from over, as the storm is expected to bring impacts to the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and even Atlantic Canada. After slamming into Florida as a hurricane and tracking across the state, Nicole’s impacts will be far from over in the United States. Nicole will track well inland across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and New England through late this week. The sprawling storm’s drenching rainfall will be widespread, and it will even extend into Atlantic Canada over the weekend.
The Ann Arbor News

Extended forecast says don’t expect winter really soon

There is wintry cold air building into a large airmass across Canada. Indications are that cold will head south into the U.S., just not Michigan’s part of the U.S. The large area of cold has developed. It’s a December-like area of cold stretching across Canada. This tells me if the cold continues to build, winter won’t wait until January before it hits Michigan.
The Independent

Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial action

Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and teachers are walking out as strikes continue to spread across the UK in disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.Picket lines are being organised outside postal delivery and sorting offices, universities and schools as unions inch closer to coordinated industrial action.It will be one of the biggest walkouts of the year, and talks have been held between union leaders involved in the disputes to take joint action.The strikes come in response to rising inflation amid the drastic cost of living crisis.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second Scottish independence referendum can't happen, rules Supreme CourtChristmas Eve among six more strike dates announced for Royal Mail workersMick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
natureworldnews.com

Warm Weather and Heavy Rainfall Events Intensify in Australia [Climate Report]

Extreme weather events like massive flooding and heavy rain have struck Australia this year, resulting in widespread evacuations, displacements, and infrastructural damage. One of the most notable incidents occurred in Eastern Australia during the first quarter of 2022, when Queensland and New South Wales, as well as their surrounding regions suffered from unprecedented floodwaters.
AFP

Syria Kurds fear thaw between Assad regime and Turkey

Syria's Kurds, bracing for a Turkish land offensive against their autonomous northern region, face an additional threat: being squeezed by warming ties between their foe Ankara and the Assad regime. The Kurds have avoided open hostilities with the Assad regime, except for some skirmishes, and maintained good ties with both US and Russian forces.
NBC News

Ian was one of the most lethal hurricanes in decades. Many of the deaths were preventable.

Hurricane Ian killed at least 148 people in Florida, most of them in coastal communities where the danger of storm surge is well documented but not widely understood. Scores drowned as they fled on foot, while in their cars or after seawater swallowed their homes. More than a dozen survived the flood itself but suffered life-threatening medical emergencies; by the time the storm finally allowed paramedics through, nine of them had died.
