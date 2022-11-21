ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Will Marijuana Farmers Markets Soon Be Legal In New York State?

Farmers markets are all the rage. Could we see cannabis farmers markets in New York State soon? When it comes to getting fresher and often cheaper products, many New Yorkers turn to farmers markets,. a market at which local farmers sell their agricultural products directly to consumers. 36 Cannabis Dispensary...
informnny.com

When will Amtrak’s Adirondack line resume?

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amtrak’s Adirondack rail line has been out of commission since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The rail line is presumed to resume operation in spring 2023, according to reporting from outlets including the Plattsburgh Press-Republican newspaper. Less clear is when it will open up.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region businesses get ready for retail cannabis

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first round of retail cannabis licenses was distributed on Monday with 36 approved applications, including four right here in the Capital Region. The approvals came after a federal judge blocked five regions in the state from issuing cannabis licenses after a lawsuit from a Michigan-based company. That federal ruling remains […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
informnny.com

State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight

Albany, N.Y. (AP) — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36...
MICHIGAN STATE
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
informnny.com

Thousand Island Land Trust purchases all of Blind Bay site sought by CBP

ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — There have been major developments in the fight involving Blind Bay. The Thousand Islands Land Trust has officially purchased 20.5 acres of waterfront property that is located in the Town of Orleans from Blind Bay Associates, according to a press release from TILT. This property...
HAMMOND, NY
informnny.com

President of Mohawk Valley EDGE Responds to SUNY Poly Debacle

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation, or Mohawk Valley EDGE, is an Oneida County entity that assists businesses in locating areas of the Mohawk Valley that could be utilized for a company’s growth and prosperity. With this said – Mohawk Valley...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion

WEST GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were helicoptered to a burn center after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls. Both members of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 Union on Luzerne Road, they were preparing a Thanksgiving gathering when something sparked a leaky propane tank, causing the explosion.
GLENS FALLS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?

As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
informnny.com

Should New York recognize pistol permits from other states?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State does not have pistol permit reciprocity with any other state. This means that pistol permits from other states are not recognized in New York, and if you get caught with a gun without a valid New York State permit, you’ll likely get arrested.
ARIZONA STATE
informnny.com

Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case

MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the long-running case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges over allegations it polluted the aquifer of a small Pennsylvania community 14 years ago. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court...
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
informnny.com

$700K available to help strengthen New York farmers’ markets

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Funding is being made available to New York farmers through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program to help strengthen their markets and make local food more accessible to consumers, New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced in a press release. The $700,00...
NEW YORK STATE
WSET

Towns in New York brace for skyrocketing snowstorm clean-up costs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Towns in New York are bracing for astronomical clean-up costs after last week's lake-effect snowstorm. The price of rock salt is up about 18% compared to last year. Clifton Park's Highway Superintendent, Dahn Bull, said that's actually one of the lower price increases they're seeing when it comes to operating costs for winter storm preparations and snow removal.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
wxxinews.org

Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring

Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
ROCHESTER, NY

