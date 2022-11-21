ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/22/22-11/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22–23. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty or no contest pleas are...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Alleged Accomplice Involved In Armed Standoff To Stand Trial

A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday bound over for trial a Casper man who allegedly covered for another man who was the object of an armed standoff last week. But not until after Billy Martin's public defender poked a couple of holes in the testimony of the prosecution's witness during the preliminary hearing.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/15/22–11/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old

A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Phone Service Affected Tonight

The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Commission to Hear Comments about Casper Police Department In December

A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release. The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Medical condition may have factored in fatal crash in Cody on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo — A 75-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries from a crash on Saturday in Cody, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A medical condition may have lead to the crash, according to the preliminary report. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stampede...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. "Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday," Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. "The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place."
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper parade street closure controversy

Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers' needs and ordering everyone's holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne's trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Children's Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming

In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Up to 6 inches of snow possible on Casper Mountain on Thanksgiving Eve

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected in Natrona County later today along with blustery winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The NWS says up to 3 inches could accumulate in Casper, with up to 6 inches on Casper Mountain possible by tonight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph this afternoon. Snow is expected to arrive by noon. Winter travel conditions will be likely, they said.
CASPER, WY
