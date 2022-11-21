Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Christmas Open House at South Arkansas Heritage Museum on December 10
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Heritage Museum in Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its first annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event will last from 1 PM to 5 PM. At the open house, there will be hot beverages and Christmas cookies served. Christmas...
myarklamiss.com
The Medical Center of South Arkansas to host a “Carnival in December” on December 6
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a “Carnival in December” fundraiser lunch on December 6, 2022. They are also having a silent auction of employees’ arts and crafts on December 5 and 6, 2022, with both events to benefit the South Arkansas Arts Center.
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado artists and teachers honored by Arkansas Arts Council as recipients for Governor’s Arts Award
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Arkansas Arts Council announced the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards. The award program has a history of recognizing individuals, organizations, and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Two local artists have...
myarklamiss.com
Registration still open for December 2 Arkansas Public Health Association’s Southwest regional meeting at SAU
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Registration is still open and available for the first annual regional meeting of the Arkansas Public Health Association that is being held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark. The association, along with Muleriders Impacting Community Health, is asking attendees,...
Checkers Drive-In to open in Monroe on November 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns the newest location. The new Checkers […]
myarklamiss.com
Camden city and county offices closed November 24-25 for Thanksgiving
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, many county offices have released their schedule and hours for this week. The Ouachita County, Ark., Courthouse and Ouachita County Extension offices will be closed November 23-25, 2022. The Ouachita County Sanitation will run its normal schedule...
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 24th
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/24/2022) Widespread rain will move in steadily across the ArkLaMiss for Thanksgiving Day, part of a slow-moving, upper level storm system that will clearly impact any late week travel. Showers will linger through the early half of the weekend. A deep trough of low pressure...
advancemonticellonian.com
Sheriff’s race candidates share their plans for Drew Co.
The Advance-Monticellonian spoke with Drew County Sheriff candidates Tim Nichols and James Slaughter to discuss their intentions if elected to the office of Sheriff in the December 6 run-off. Each candidate was asked the same questions and these were their statements. Q: Why do you want to be Drew County’s...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
myarklamiss.com
Fox 14 celebrates Haley Gomez and Anna Larr Roberson for Women In Sports
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Anna Larr Roberson is a Louisiana Tech Women’s Basketball team member. Roberson is a junior and her position on the court is Forward. The Ruston Louisiana native attended cedar creek high school. After coming off a stellar 2021-22 season as Conference USA champions.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Disturbance causes traffic on Desiard Street in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Heavy traffic has ensued on Desiard Street in Monroe near the Brookshire’s. At this time it is unclear the cause of the traffic. We’ll keep you updated once we receive more information.
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly […]
KSLA
First-time Columbia County officials fighting to stave off proposed $10,000 pay cut
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The ballots are counted and history made in Columbia County, Ark. But some are questioning whether the politics have ended. “Many people trusted my words and I’m going to make sure my words come true,” Sheriff-elect Leroy Martin said. For 26 years,...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier holds off Carroll, improves to 4-0
Tahj Roots scored 26 points to lead the Bossier Bearkats past Carroll 59-56 in the Richwood Classic Wednesday afternoon in Monroe. Bossier improved to 4-0. Carroll 4-2. The Bearkats and the Bulldogs met in the Class 3A quarterfinals the last two seasons. Carroll won 59-56 in 2021 and Bossier won 60-47 last spring.
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
KSLA
Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
cenlanow.com
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
