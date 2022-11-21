ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Open House at South Arkansas Heritage Museum on December 10

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Heritage Museum in Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its first annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event will last from 1 PM to 5 PM. At the open house, there will be hot beverages and Christmas cookies served. Christmas...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Registration still open for December 2 Arkansas Public Health Association’s Southwest regional meeting at SAU

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Registration is still open and available for the first annual regional meeting of the Arkansas Public Health Association that is being held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark. The association, along with Muleriders Impacting Community Health, is asking attendees,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Checkers Drive-In to open in Monroe on November 29th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns the newest location. The new Checkers […]
MONROE, LA
Camden city and county offices closed November 24-25 for Thanksgiving

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, many county offices have released their schedule and hours for this week. The Ouachita County, Ark., Courthouse and Ouachita County Extension offices will be closed November 23-25, 2022. The Ouachita County Sanitation will run its normal schedule...
CAMDEN, AR
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 24th

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/24/2022) Widespread rain will move in steadily across the ArkLaMiss for Thanksgiving Day, part of a slow-moving, upper level storm system that will clearly impact any late week travel. Showers will linger through the early half of the weekend. A deep trough of low pressure...
WEST MONROE, LA
Sheriff’s race candidates share their plans for Drew Co.

The Advance-Monticellonian spoke with Drew County Sheriff candidates Tim Nichols and James Slaughter to discuss their intentions if elected to the office of Sheriff in the December 6 run-off. Each candidate was asked the same questions and these were their statements. Q: Why do you want to be Drew County’s...
DREW COUNTY, AR
Fox 14 celebrates Haley Gomez and Anna Larr Roberson for Women In Sports

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Anna Larr Roberson is a Louisiana Tech Women’s Basketball team member. Roberson is a junior and her position on the court is Forward. The Ruston Louisiana native attended cedar creek high school. After coming off a stellar 2021-22 season as Conference USA champions.
RUSTON, LA
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
CAMDEN, AR
High school boys basketball: Bossier holds off Carroll, improves to 4-0

Tahj Roots scored 26 points to lead the Bossier Bearkats past Carroll 59-56 in the Richwood Classic Wednesday afternoon in Monroe. Bossier improved to 4-0. Carroll 4-2. The Bearkats and the Bulldogs met in the Class 3A quarterfinals the last two seasons. Carroll won 59-56 in 2021 and Bossier won 60-47 last spring.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
MONROE, LA
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

