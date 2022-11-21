Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
Benzinga
NetApp, CrowdStrike And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD fell 20% to $110.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates. NetApp, Inc. NTAP shares fell 13.5% to $62.11...
Benzinga
Nasdaq Down 50 Points; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.07% to 33,872.09 while the NASDAQ fell 0.51% to 10,993.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 3,959.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Why Occidental Petroleum, Exxon And Other Energy Stocks Are Diving On Monday
Energy and allied stocks are pulling back sharply on Monday, as oil languishes at near a one-year low. What Happened: The WTI grade crude oil traded down 3.15% at $73.88-a-barrel, having dropped to an intra-day low of $73.61 earlier in the session. The black gold is now trading at its worst level since Dec. 27, 2021.
Intuit Stock Is Moving After Hours: What's Going On?
Intuit Inc INTU shares are volatile in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, but issued second-quarter earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Intuit said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.5 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Benzinga
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Investor Optimism Improves Despite Nasdaq Settling Lower
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in sentiment among investors followings signs that China’s government may begin to ease its strict COVID-19 restrictions amid protests in the country. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite settled lower for a third session in a row on Tuesday...
Benzinga
FTSE Russell Launches First Multi-Asset Digital Asset Index Series
FTSE Russell announced on Tuesday the launch of its first multi-asset, market cap index series covering the digital asset market. What Happened: The newly launched FTSE Global Digital Asset Index series covers eight indices from micro-cap to large and is the second FTSE Russell index series based on FTSE DAR Reference price data.
Benzinga
Market Volatility Eases Slightly Following Hopes Of China COVID-19 Policy Change
US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday with markets awaiting guidance on the Federal Reserve's rate increase strategy. US oil futures closed higher in the prior session on hopes that China would loosen its strict covid-19 restrictions that had raised concerns over the worldwide economic growth. Shares of Hewlett Packard...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology MCHP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Microchip Technology. The company has an average price target of $76.67 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $62.00.
Benzinga
$5 Million Bet On Lifecore Biomedical? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks And Fortinet Shares Are Sliding After Hours
Shares of several cybersecurity firms are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session in the wake of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's CRWD third-quarter results. Some of the cybersecurity stocks moving lower include Zscaler Inc ZS, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW, and Fortinet Inc FTNT. CRWD Q1 Revenue: $581 million beat estimate of...
Benzinga
Why Workday Shares Are Rising After Hours
Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, raised subscription revenue guidance, and announced a buyback. What Happened: Workday said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 20.5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.59 billion, according to Benzinga...
Benzinga
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - RIV Capital, Icanic Brands Among Top Gainers
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor. © 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE. Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward. Featuring live company presentations, insider...
Benzinga
Numinus Wellness Inc.'s Q4 And Fiscal 2022 Report Shows Revenues Grew 464% To $4.2M
Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMI NUMIF, a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, reported its financial results late Monday for the three and twelve months ended August 31, 2022. "Fiscal 2022 was a pivotal year for Numinus, as we entered the US market with the...
Benzinga
Looking At PepsiCo's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PepsiCo PEP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
How Pinduoduo Became A Buy-The-Dip Opportunity As Chinese Stocks Tumble
Despite the retreat in the U.S. markets to kick off the week, Pinduoduo is off to a great start. Pinduoduo is trading at levels not seen since November 2021, when it peaked at $95.58 and crumbled to end the month at $66.30. The Chinese stock market is having a rough...
Benzinga
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
