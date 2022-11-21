Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Basketball Starts Season With 73-18 Win At Penney
The Chillicothe High School girls basketball team got off to a great start on their 2022-23 campaign. They took down Penney 73-18 on Tuesday night to start off the season 1-0. Jessica Reeter led the way for Chillicothe with 23 points while knocking down seven three-pointers. Those seven threes tied her for 2nd in school history for three pointers in a game. She only trails herself, when she hit eight three pointers back in February of her sophomore season.
kchi.com
8th Grade Lady Hornets Hoops Handle Trenton 46-8
The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets improved to 5-1 on the season after beating the Trenton Bulldogs 46-8 on Monday night. The scrappy Lady Hornets were led by Hope Donoho with 16 points, Bryleigh Gillespie added 13, Lydia Bonderer 8, Landry Marsh 7, and Sophie Hurtgen 2. There was playing time for Kylee Link and Violet Zabka.
kchi.com
GRVCO Concert
The annual Winter Concert by Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will be December 10th at 3:00 pm. “The Bells of Christmas,” will be presented at the Trenton R-IX Performing Arts Center. The doors will open at 2:30 following the dress rehearsal and picture-taking session. The musicians and...
mycouriertribune.com
Ridgeview 3rd-graders cleverly disguise turkeys to save them from Thanksgiving
As part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition in the Courier-Tribune, we asked third-graders in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville to color a disguise on a tricky turkey to help keep the turkey off the Thanksgiving dinner table. Here's some of our favorites from Ridgeview Elementary in Liberty. For more, stop by the Courier-Tribune office at 104 N. Main St. in Liberty, where all of the creative artwork is on display in our windows.
kchi.com
Two Injury Accidents Handled By Troopers
Two crashes in the area counties over the weekend left drivers injured. Saturday at about 1:00 am in Sullivan County, a crash occurred on Infirmary Road at Market Street in Milan. According to the report, 64-year-old William R Saverino of Milan was eastbound and ran off the left side of the road and his vehicle overturned. Saverino was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Troopers report he was not wearing a safety belt. He was also arrested for alleged DWI.
kttn.com
Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man
The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crashes
Multi-vehicle crashes in Linn and Carroll County on Wednesday left two drivers injured. At about 5:00 pm in Carroll County, a four-vehicle crash left one driver injured. State Troopers report 54-year-old Michelle L Thompson of Norborne was westbound on Highway 10 near Mile’s Curve, when she drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with three vehicles. Thompson then ran off the right side of the road and her vehicle overturned. The other three drivers were not injured. Thompson was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
kchi.com
Three Injured – One With Serious Injuries
A Serious Injury crash Wednesday evening occurred in Carroll County. At about 6:00 pm, State Troopers responded to US 65 at County Road 340. One of the drivers, 41-year-old Dustin U Sisemore of Marshall was flown to Center Point Medical Center with serious injuries. According to the report, Sisemore was...
kchi.com
Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department received 90 calls for service on Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 12:33am, A prisoner was transported to Caldwell County. 4:56am, A commercial alarm went off in the 600 block of W. Business 36. The premises were checked, and it was deemed all OK. 8:16am, Prosecutor’s...
If You Worry a Squirrel in This Missouri Town, You Go to Jail
I love weird laws and Missouri is full of them. This is a perfect example. In this town in the Show Me State, you will go directly to jail if you worry a squirrel and I can prove it with science. If you've never been there, Excelsior Springs is a...unique...
kttn.com
Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit
Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with...
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission To Open Health Insurance Bids
Health Insurance is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission for the end of November and the start of December. The commissioners will meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. On the agenda for Thursday, at 10:00 am, the commissioner will open...
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
kchi.com
Chillicothe City Council
The Chillicothe City Council will consider a burn permit, office lease, and salaries when they meet Monday evening. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers. The council will handle financial items and several items under appearances. They include:. A Burn Request at 401 W Business 36. A...
kchi.com
Traffic Stops Lead To Drug Arrests
Eighty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of those calls include:. 12:14 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the area of South Street and Williams Street for defective equipment. The officer noticed the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and drugs and drug paraphernalia were located.
kchi.com
Trenton City Council Meeting Monday
Two ordinances and several items of old and new business are in the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. The ordinances to be considered include, 1) authorizing the April 4th municipal election and accepting filings for the offices that will be on the ballot for the City of Trenton. 2) the amendment entitled “Headgear Required – Motorcycles or Motortricycles.”
kchi.com
Thanksgiving Pets
The Thanksgiving holiday can be a confusing and stressful time for some pets. Leslie Patek from the Livingston County Humane Society says if you are having guests, it may be a good time to keep the pets in their kennel or pet crate. At Dinner time, Patek says keep the...
kchi.com
Ambulance District Under Investigation After Poor Audit Rating
The Carroll County Ambulance District is working with law enforcement after they received a “Poor” rating in an audit by the Missouri State Auditor’s office. One of the findings of that audit was Misappropriated Money. The report states the auditors found that money totaling at least $91,794...
