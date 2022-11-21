The Chillicothe High School girls basketball team got off to a great start on their 2022-23 campaign. They took down Penney 73-18 on Tuesday night to start off the season 1-0. Jessica Reeter led the way for Chillicothe with 23 points while knocking down seven three-pointers. Those seven threes tied her for 2nd in school history for three pointers in a game. She only trails herself, when she hit eight three pointers back in February of her sophomore season.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO