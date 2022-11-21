Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is ringing in the holiday season with a evening packed full of cheer. Festivities at Bronson Park are anticipated from 5-7 p.m., and include music, crafts, a reindeer farm, live painting, visits with the Kalamazoo Husky Club, and more. The park will light up for...
WWMT
Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
WWMT
Thanksgiving weather tame across the Midwest, mild temperatures & showers expected locally
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite this November shaping up to be one of the snowiest on record in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, 2022 will feature a fairly tame Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures were forecast to again warm into the lower 50s thanks to light southwesterly winds throughout the day Thursday. 7-day...
WWMT
Tree lighting in downtown Grand Rapids ushers in 2022 holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids officially kicks off the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting downtown on Dec. 2nd. The family-friendly event takes place in front of the Grand Rapids Arts Museum at Rosa Parks Circle. Nicer weather weekend: Thanksgiving weather tame across the...
WWMT
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
WWMT
Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
WWMT
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week scheduled to return mid-January 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sip your way around Kalamazoo County this January. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is scheduled to return for its 13th year Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at local breweries, wineries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
WWMT
Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge opens in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo welcomed a new black-owned and operated cocktail lounge on Tuesday night. Dabney & Co. honors a once-enslaved John Dabney, a renowned black bartender who was credited with crafting “hail-storm” mint juleps, according to bar owner Daniel May. "The mint julep is our...
WWMT
Cass County allocates COVID funds to fixing roads
Cass County is putting nearly a million dollars into its roads. The county allocated the money from its COVID funding to its Road Commission. This was part of more than $10 million the county received. A resolution was also approved to create a program to help townships repair local roads.
WWMT
Gilda's Laughfest returning to West Michigan in March 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The weekend-long festival celebrating laughter is anticipated to return March 8-12, 2023, according to officials, and aims to raise awareness for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, according to organizers.
WWMT
Teens steal car at gunpoint, lead officers on chase, Kalamazoo police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teenagers crashed a stolen car while trying to run from police Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The teens were spotted driving a car reported stolen just after 2:30 a.m. at W. Stockbridge Avenue near S. Burdick Street, police said. Officers tried...
WWMT
Kalamazoo public safety officers hand out free Thanksgiving meals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo partnered with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety to pass out free Thanksgiving meals to families in need Tuesday. The community stepped up to help fund the fifth annual partnership with donations from the YMCA, Loaves and Fishes, Midtown Fresh Market, and more.
WWMT
Wortham family tradition: Feeding families in time of need
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A lot of work goes into organizing Thanksgiving dinner just for your own family. But imagine feeding an entire community. The Wortham family recognized that others needed help four years ago. Since then, a pandemic and inflation has made that need grow even more. So,...
WWMT
Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game
DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
WWMT
Holland woman who climbed crates to avoid arrest charged in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland woman who had climbed up a stack of crates to avoid arrest in Ottawa County was charged Tuesday. Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland, allegedly stole a car from a mobile home on Butternut Drive in Holland Township early Monday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Kellogg Community College offering free basic EMT training
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Albion, Battle Creek, and Coldwater who are interested in entering the medical field can attend Kellogg Community College's Emergency Medical Technician Certificate Program starting in January. Some residents, according to Kellogg Community College, can attend classes for free if they meet income guidelines.
WWMT
Martin parade celebrates first football title in 35 years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The town of Martin threw a championship parade on Tuesday night for a Clippers high school football team that won the schools first state championship in 35 years. Martin beat Merrill by 50 points in Saturday's Division-1 8-player state championship game in Marquette. Clippers football: Martin...
WWMT
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
WWMT
Man wanted for assaulting three women arrested, charged in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted out of Ottawa County for two separate incidents of alleged assault was arrested in Barry County Monday. On Oct. 26, the suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman, approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store, and allegedly assaulted them, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0