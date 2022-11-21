ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

By Glen Horn, The Associated Press, Richard Everett
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrbwe_0jIhX8qp00

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference.

The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination.

SENATE RUNOFF: An extra day of early voting offered by Muscogee County on Nov. 26

While the temporary court order is in effect, it bars the UMC Alabama-West Florida Conference from all property held or owned by Harvest Church. The UMC will not be able to file any documents claiming ownership of the church, dissolve or close the church, or interfere with everyday activities and duties. It is set to expire on November 20.

Harvest Church plans to let its congregation decide whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist church.

Some conferences have asked churches that leave to pay a percentage of the property value of their church buildings.

In annual regional gatherings across the U.S. earlier this year, United Methodists approved requests of about 300 congregations to quit the denomination, according to United Methodist News Service.

The flashpoints are the denomination’s bans on same-sex marriages and ordaining openly LGBTQ clergy — though many see these as symptoms of deeper differences in views on justice, theology, and scriptural authority.

Those departing are still a fraction of the estimated 30,000 congregations in the United States alone, with nearly 13,000 more abroad, according to recent UMC statistics.

But there are large United Methodist congregations moving to the exits, including some of the largest in Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

This spring, conservatives launched a new Global Methodist Church, where they are determined to both maintain and enforce such bans.

A proposal to amicably divide the denomination and its assets, unveiled in early 2020, has lost its once-broad support after years of pandemic-related delays to the legislative General Conference, whose vote was needed to ratify it.

Now the breakup and the negotiations are happening piecemeal — one regional conference at a time.

“We live in a world of division. Just look at our political front,” said Bishop David Graves, who oversees the South Georgia and Alabama-West Florida conferences.

Both conferences have dozens of congregations moving to the exits, though the large majority are staying so far.

Graves said he wants to help enable churches to leave if they want to but has spent long hours urging them to consider all the factors and be sure it is God’s will.

“It’s very taxing,” he said. “Those are intense meetings.”

Conservatives are complaining that denominational leaders are making it hard for congregations to leave.

Currently, churches may leave after paying two years’ worth of apportionments — essentially denominational dues — plus their share of unfunded pension liabilities. Conferences may also impose additional requirements, and some are asking for a percentage of the property value of church buildings.

Sunday Conversation: Georgia House Dean Calvin Smyre talks about his longtime friend, Speaker David Ralston

Plus their share of unfunded pension liabilities, and conferences can also impose additional requirements.

Stay with WDHN for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Chilton County clash creeps toward Alabama Supreme Court

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Last month, an Alabama school superintendent lost to his employees in court. Now, he’s asking the state’s highest court to step in. Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin has filed a petition in the Alabama Supreme Court, asking the state’s highest judicial body to order a local judge to dismiss […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Hartford Square to be named Alabama Historic location

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—With Christmas around the corner, one wiregrass city will soon receive important state recognition. Recently, Alabama Historical Society members came to Hartford and fell in love with the city’s downtown square. Mayor Neil Strickland says they were impressed with the buildings and many of the storefronts which date back to the early 1900s.
HARTFORD, AL
WRBL News 3

Inflation impacts Alabama food banks this Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many are preparing for their Thanksgiving feast, inflation has made it hard for some Alabamians to put a turkey or much else on the table. Some food banks in the area are still making the holiday special for those in need. The Montgomery Area Food Bank serves 35 counties and […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
ALABAMA STATE
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. More News from WRBL The South Carolina Republican’s appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court as Graham tried to avoid […]
GEORGIA STATE
955wtvy.com

Local Church Gets Restraining Order

A Dothan church gets a restraining order against United Methodist Church. Harvest Church – Dothan leaders say they will allow the congregation to voter on possibly leaving the denomination. Their concern is the UMC trying to confiscate property if they decide to separate from the organization. United Methodist has approved about 300 requests to leave the denomination this year.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Fleeing from police could become a felony in Alabama

As it now stands, the penalty for attempting to elude law enforcement is a Class A Misdemeanor. That could change in Alabama's upcoming legislative session. A proposed bill would make it a felony. Two of the bills' sponsors said the goal is to deter dangerous behavior which puts law enforcement and the public at risk.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy