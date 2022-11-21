Read full article on original website
Keystone WISP Shutting Down
A local wireless internet service provider is shutting down its service in Bradford. On Monday, Keystone WISP announced that they were relocating their tower in downtown Bradford. Then, Thursday morning the company posted to Facebook that they were shutting down their main Downtown tower. Customers will not be charged for...
Tioga County 2022 Holiday Parades
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades. Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier. Blossburg Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration […]
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
Regional Police Activity
Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
Silver Bells in SalamancaSilver Bells Parade this Saturday, Dec. 10
Winter is here!! The snow is falling, the temperature is dropping and Christmas lights are going up. There is always something happening in ski country during December and you don’t want to miss any of the fun. That’s why you should head down to Main Street and Jefferson Park in Salamanca, NY on Saturday, December 3rd from 6-8pm for the Silver Bells “Light Up the Night” Parade 2022. This is a great family friendly activity. Dress warm, have some hot cocoa and cookies, watch the parade and see Santa all in one night!!
Allegany County first responders aid Erie County during blizzard of 2022
Allegany County stepped up as Erie County had snow dumped on it – 80 inches in spots. Shaun Taylor of Allentown, the Allegany County Deputy County Fire Coordinator, confirmed today that seven volunteer fire departments sent resources to the Buffalo area. Taylor said personnel and equipment responded from Allentown, Bolivar, Richburg, Clarksville, Wellsville, Friendship and Willing.
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
Scammer requesting gift cards was not an actual customer service rep
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out $700 after falling for a common gift-card scam. At about 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from a gift-card scam victim. The 57-year-old Eldred woman reportedly was contacted by someone claiming to be an Amazon customer service agent. The alleged scammer […]
Smethport Nurse Accused of Stealing from Coudersport Patient
A Home Health Nurse from Smethport has been accused of stealing from a patient. According to Coudersport Police, Amber Lynn Burdick used credit cards belonging to a 70 year old male victim from Coudersport to make 27 unauthorized purchases totaling over $4,000 between September and December of 2021. Burdick is...
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
Silver Creek man charged after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing charges after a report of an altercation in the village of Silver Creek Wednesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and arrested 41-year-old Michael Oatman after an investigation. Oatman is accused of physically striking another individual. He also allegedly restricted the person's air flow and blood circulation. Oatman has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and harassment in the 2nd degree. Deputies transported him to the Hanover Substation for processing and later to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Wyoming County
Powerball drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11 p.m.
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
Man wanted for burglary, unlawful surveillance found in Alfred
ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – After a multi-state search that ended in Alfred, police have charged a man in Hornell for breaking into homes and secretly recording the people who lived there in 2021. James Burgess, 34, was wanted for failing to appear for his sentencing in early October, Hornell Police said. Hornell and Alfred Police […]
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
