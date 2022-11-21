Read full article on original website
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
Bomb threat at Lincoln High School leads to arrests in Canada and Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bomb threat against Lincoln High School led to an arrest in Manitowoc and another arrest north of the border, in Winnipeg, Canada. Manitowoc police say a threat was left on a staff voicemail overnight, with a caller saying they would bring a bomb to the high school at noon Wednesday. Lincoln High School dismissed students an hour earlier than planned before Thanksgiving break.
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
Two Are in Custody Following Investigation Into Lincoln High School Bomb Threat
Two individuals. one of whom is a Student at Manitowoc Lincoln High School, were taken into custody following an investigation into a possible bomb threat at Lincoln High School. Just after midnight Wednesday, a message threatening The High School was left on a staff members voicemail. The caller stated that...
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
Two arrested in Manitowoc school bomb threat, one suspect from Canada
On 11/23/22, at about 12:05 a.m., a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff voice mail.
A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
Police, Bars Prepare For The Deadliest Day To Drive
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Today marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving.”. It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. “As...
Schabusiness gets trial date for Green Bay man’s murder and dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge ruled that a woman charged in a gruesome murder in Green Bay will go to trial. Taylor Schabusiness, who turns 25 this week, is charged with murdering and dismembering Shad Thyrion last February. Shortly after Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh entered...
Lincoln High School Released Early due to Bomb Threat
Manitowoc – Lincoln High School is releasing its school at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, as police investigate a potential threat to the school community. Shortly before school began Wednesday morning, school staff listened to a voicemail that had been left overnight. The caller indicated that he would...
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
