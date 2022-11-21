ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for setting fires at bus stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested last night and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly setting multiple fires at the bus stop at 1412 W. University Avenue. A Gainesville Police Department Officer reportedly saw Channing starting a fire with flames reaching the height of six feet,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

WCJB

OPD are helping feed families in need

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department employees are starting the season of giving early by helping feed families in need. The employees donated their bonus Thanksgiving checks in an effort to feed 50 families in need. The families received a Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, mashed potatoes, and green...
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Hawthorne man arrested for threatening police

Editor’s note: This article includes mentions of a suicidal episode. A Hawthorne man was arrested Monday for threatening to hurt police officers if they didn’t kill him. Michael Garrett, 69, is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, according to court records. Garrett was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail at 8:51 a.m. Monday. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Multiple car crash at an intersection in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Citra this afternoon around 5 o’clock. FHP troopers say that 3 vehicles crashed into each other. It caused a roadblock at the intersection of East Highway 318 and US 301. The...
CITRA, FL
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County

Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

