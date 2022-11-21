Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Florida woman accused of dumping BBQ sauce on car, slams deputies hand
A Gainesville woman has been arrested after being accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy.
WCJB
Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for setting fires at bus stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested last night and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly setting multiple fires at the bus stop at 1412 W. University Avenue. A Gainesville Police Department Officer reportedly saw Channing starting a fire with flames reaching the height of six feet,...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
WCJB
OPD are helping feed families in need
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department employees are starting the season of giving early by helping feed families in need. The employees donated their bonus Thanksgiving checks in an effort to feed 50 families in need. The families received a Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, mashed potatoes, and green...
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
WCJB
Former head of UF veterinary health says demand for vets will rise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former head of the university of Florida’s Veterinary School says the demand for pet health care is expected to explode. James Lloyd, the former dean of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, said the market for pet health care will grow 33 percent by 2029.
Independent Florida Alligator
Hawthorne man arrested for threatening police
Editor’s note: This article includes mentions of a suicidal episode. A Hawthorne man was arrested Monday for threatening to hurt police officers if they didn’t kill him. Michael Garrett, 69, is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, according to court records. Garrett was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail at 8:51 a.m. Monday. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
WCJB
Man stabbed off West University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
WCJB
Multiple car crash at an intersection in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Citra this afternoon around 5 o’clock. FHP troopers say that 3 vehicles crashed into each other. It caused a roadblock at the intersection of East Highway 318 and US 301. The...
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Columbia County left a 4-year-old dead and two others seriously injured. Two vehicles were headed eastbound on I-10 in on Thursday. One vehicle attempted to merge into the left lane in front of the other. This is when the car merging struck...
WCJB
North Central Florida church leaders feed homeless for Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Kingdom International Ministry leaders prepared 20 pans of food and set up a buffet-style at Haisley Lynch park to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving. Apostle Devonte Griffin said it took 4 days to prepare 20 pans of food and didn’t leave until every pan of...
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
mycbs4.com
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man on pretrial diversion arrested for possessing identification for six different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jaden Devaughn Mavin, 19, was arrested last night and charged with six counts of possessing identification for another person, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and unlawful possession of the personal identification of five or more people. At about 11:00...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
