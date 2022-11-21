Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Emclaire Financial EMCF. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Emclaire Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

5 HOURS AGO