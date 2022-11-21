A man once put a $10,000 check on the counter of Lucille George’s Carolina Café — or so one version of the story goes — in an attempt to buy her peanut butter pie recipe. Countless others tried, too. But Mrs. George always chuckled and waved them off. “I’m not going to give [the recipe] away,” she told the Rocky Mount Telegram when she closed the community institution in 1987 after 45 years of business. “I’m going to carry it with me.”

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO