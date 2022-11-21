ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

For some shoppers in Raleigh, Black Friday is a yearly tradition to find great deals

RALEIGH, N.C. — Millions of shoppers are spending their Black Friday looking for the best deals. A lot of Black Friday shoppers in Raleigh had to deal with rain as they got out the door in the morning. A CBS 17 crew saw about two dozen shoppers quickly gather outside the door to Best Buy on Capital Boulevard just minutes before the door opened.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg paratroopers celebrate Thanksgiving early

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — At Fort Bragg, Thanksgiving came a few days early. Around 600 paratroopers were served hot turkey meals at the Third Brigade Combat Team Dining Facility. “All of the soldiers who couldn’t be home to eat grandma’s sweet potato pie or anything like that we...
FORT BRAGG, NC
ourstate.com

Fearrington’s Visionaries

Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Forty years ago, Edna Lewis’s train rolled into the Raleigh station....
PITTSBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh nonprofit delivers 1,200 Thanksgiving meals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Rescue Mission delivered 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens. These seniors usually get food from Meals on Wheels but since the nonprofit doesn’t serve on Thanksgiving, the Rescue Mission is filling that void. Hundreds of volunteers helped prepare the food with turkey,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

What will a Thanksgiving dinner cost you?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Thanksgiving is a time to gather and share a meal. But how many calories is that Thanksgiving Day meal and how much time will it take to prepare?. If you’re planning to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings, it will be between 3,150 to 4,500 calories. That’s about the same as eating 4 ½ Big Mac value meals.
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools

A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Volunteers help prepare Durham Rescue Mission Thanksgiving

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Volunteers at the Durham Rescue Mission are working Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving day to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving feast. The non-profit is hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner for anyone in need. About 500 volunteers are helping out, and some of them...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Shoppers chime in on last-minute trips to stores ahead of Turkey Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday is the day when many spend time with family and friends —sharing a big holiday meal, however will you have everything you need for that feast?. While many will take part in holiday gatherings or watching holiday parades or football on TV, Wednesday...
RALEIGH, NC
ourstate.com

A Legendary Peanut Butter Pie in Rocky Mount

A man once put a $10,000 check on the counter of Lucille George’s Carolina Café — or so one version of the story goes — in an attempt to buy her peanut butter pie recipe. Countless others tried, too. But Mrs. George always chuckled and waved them off. “I’m not going to give [the recipe] away,” she told the Rocky Mount Telegram when she closed the community institution in 1987 after 45 years of business. “I’m going to carry it with me.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

