Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
cbs17
For some shoppers in Raleigh, Black Friday is a yearly tradition to find great deals
RALEIGH, N.C. — Millions of shoppers are spending their Black Friday looking for the best deals. A lot of Black Friday shoppers in Raleigh had to deal with rain as they got out the door in the morning. A CBS 17 crew saw about two dozen shoppers quickly gather outside the door to Best Buy on Capital Boulevard just minutes before the door opened.
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
After Hedingham shooting took his fiancée, Raleigh man turns mourning to motivation
Robert Steele has turned his mourning into motivation, using a platform he never wished to have to address escalating gun violence.
cbs17
Fort Bragg paratroopers celebrate Thanksgiving early
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — At Fort Bragg, Thanksgiving came a few days early. Around 600 paratroopers were served hot turkey meals at the Third Brigade Combat Team Dining Facility. “All of the soldiers who couldn’t be home to eat grandma’s sweet potato pie or anything like that we...
cbs17
Backyard flock in Durham County tests positive for Avian flu, NC agency says
RALEIGH — A backyard flock in Durham County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). This is the first confirmed positive in Durham County, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture. The positive sample was identified by the Agriculture Department and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh.
ourstate.com
Fearrington’s Visionaries
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Forty years ago, Edna Lewis’s train rolled into the Raleigh station....
'How many times does this have to happen before it's enough?': Local LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — At Legends Nightclub, especially on weekends, it's busy. The night club is considered the go-to spot within the LGBTQ community in Raleigh. Hearing of a deadly attack at a similar spot in Colorado Springs invokes grief and trauma for Legend’s manager Trevor Keller. "How many...
Working homeless struggle in Wake County to secure warm beds for their family
Working by day but still sleeping in a car by night. A growing group of people in Wake County are unable to find a steady home despite being employed.
cbs17
Raleigh nonprofit delivers 1,200 Thanksgiving meals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Rescue Mission delivered 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens. These seniors usually get food from Meals on Wheels but since the nonprofit doesn’t serve on Thanksgiving, the Rescue Mission is filling that void. Hundreds of volunteers helped prepare the food with turkey,...
cbs17
GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
cbs17
What will a Thanksgiving dinner cost you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Thanksgiving is a time to gather and share a meal. But how many calories is that Thanksgiving Day meal and how much time will it take to prepare?. If you’re planning to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings, it will be between 3,150 to 4,500 calories. That’s about the same as eating 4 ½ Big Mac value meals.
publicradioeast.org
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
cbs17
Volunteers help prepare Durham Rescue Mission Thanksgiving
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Volunteers at the Durham Rescue Mission are working Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving day to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving feast. The non-profit is hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner for anyone in need. About 500 volunteers are helping out, and some of them...
cbs17
Shoppers chime in on last-minute trips to stores ahead of Turkey Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday is the day when many spend time with family and friends —sharing a big holiday meal, however will you have everything you need for that feast?. While many will take part in holiday gatherings or watching holiday parades or football on TV, Wednesday...
ourstate.com
A Legendary Peanut Butter Pie in Rocky Mount
A man once put a $10,000 check on the counter of Lucille George’s Carolina Café — or so one version of the story goes — in an attempt to buy her peanut butter pie recipe. Countless others tried, too. But Mrs. George always chuckled and waved them off. “I’m not going to give [the recipe] away,” she told the Rocky Mount Telegram when she closed the community institution in 1987 after 45 years of business. “I’m going to carry it with me.”
cbs17
Rain won’t stop them: Triangle shoppers head out early for Black Friday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanksgiving is a time we have with family and friends to share and connect, but the day also rings in the holiday shopping season. Triangle shoppers woke up early Friday morning and headed to their favorite stores, despite the weather. Rain would not stop them...
cbs17
Retired Durham Deputy Police Chief offers advice ahead of busy holiday shopping weekend
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday shopping season is officially here. However, come Black Friday and beyond, the malls and the stores will be packed. “Just know what you are going to be doing and what are you shopping for. Stay focused on that,” said B.J. Council, You and Five-o founder.
Comments / 2