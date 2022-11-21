Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
How Ohio legislation could impact the LGBTQ+ community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a LGBTQ+ advocacy group, reports that 300 laws have been proposed or passed this year targeted at LGBTQ+ individuals, including in Ohio. Ohio House Bill 454, or the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, restricts certain health care rights...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered UW-Platteville’s chancellor Tuesday to stop offering degree programs at the school’s Richland campus in the face of declining enrollment. What You Need To Know. University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered UW-Platteville’s chancellor Tuesday...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
spectrumnews1.com
'They want us to get things done': Republican leaders talk compromise ahead of the new legislative session
MADISON, Wis. — With the November election wrapped up, state legislative leaders will now turn their attention to January, when a new session gets underway. This upcoming biennium will start the way the last one ended: Under a divided government with Democrat Tony Evers in the governor's office and Republican leaders controlling both the Assembly and Senate.
Comments / 0