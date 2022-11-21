ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

How Ohio legislation could impact the LGBTQ+ community

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a LGBTQ+ advocacy group, reports that 300 laws have been proposed or passed this year targeted at LGBTQ+ individuals, including in Ohio. Ohio House Bill 454, or the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, restricts certain health care rights...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered UW-Platteville’s chancellor Tuesday to stop offering degree programs at the school’s Richland campus in the face of declining enrollment. What You Need To Know. University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered UW-Platteville’s chancellor Tuesday...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
FRANKFORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'They want us to get things done': Republican leaders talk compromise ahead of the new legislative session

MADISON, Wis. — With the November election wrapped up, state legislative leaders will now turn their attention to January, when a new session gets underway. This upcoming biennium will start the way the last one ended: Under a divided government with Democrat Tony Evers in the governor's office and Republican leaders controlling both the Assembly and Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy