FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting this afternoon in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
localmemphis.com
MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett. According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.
3 men wanted in local business burglary, attempted auto theft, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted in connection to a theft at a local business, according to the Memphis Police Department. The theft happened at a store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. On Nov. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., three men walked into the store and...
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
Pedestrian killed in crash in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Whitehaven. Memphis Police officers responded to the accident at Shelby Drive and Dalton around 10:15 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene, MPD said.
Three children, woman injured in Raleigh crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman and three children were rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road around 1 p.m. One child was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The other two children were taken to the hospital in […]
actionnews5.com
Thieves caught on camera shoplifting $300 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a burglary at a Dollar General where approximately $300 worth of Tide and Gain laundry detergent liquid was stolen. Memphis police responded to the shoplifting on Tuesday morning around 9:06 a.m. when they received a call from the store manager at the Dollar General on 1294 Lamar Avenue.
Citizens feel safe as deputies guard shopping areas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent robberies and break-ins, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back Operation Jingle Bells to keep shoppers safe during the holidays. “Every year when I am shopping, I see them out and about looking around and making sure everything is fine. I feel really good about it,” said Tiffany […]
Two kids shot during apparent drive-by in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are recovering after being shot in Southwest Mmephis Wednesday night. A 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured when numerous shots were fired into a house on the 4000 Block of Westmont Road near Raines. Police say it happened just before midnight. Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in […]
Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
Woman critically injured after accidental shooting in Whitehaven, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after an accidental shooting in Whitehaven. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Memphis Fire officials confirmed the woman was taken to Regional One. MPD later...
actionnews5.com
3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Raleigh-area crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash in the Raleigh area has sent three juveniles and one woman to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. At 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road, where all four were located. All three minors were transported...
actionnews5.com
13-year-old injured in motel shooting, 1 adult detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old was critically injured in a shooting at a motel in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened at Airport Inn on E Brooks Road on Wednesday afternoon. There, the victim was found and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Hickory Hill shoe store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
actionnews5.com
Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
actionnews5.com
Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less. The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Whitehaven on Thanksgiving night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed Thanksgiving night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Dalton Road and E. Shelby Drive. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders...
Truck drivers disappointed with police response to break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Truck cargo theft is on the rise and drivers say they’re being targeted by thieves. Life on the road for truckers got scary Tuesday morning as drivers were parked and waiting to be offloaded along BF Goodrich Boulevard near the Sysco warehouse. Craig and Tam Stevenson, a husband-and-wife trucking team, got a rude awakening when […]
Police: Pair tied to at least 22 car break-ins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are looking at a long list of charges after police say they broke into dozens of cars around Memphis. A home surveillance video shared with us shows what seems to be attempted burglars armed with handguns looking for a quick fix in an East Memphis neighborhood. In a matter of seconds, […]
