ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking Into Maxar Technologies's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Maxar Technologies MAXR earned $85.00 million, a 72.22% increase from the preceding quarter. Maxar Technologies's sales decreased to $436.00 million, a 0.46% change since Q2. In Q2, Maxar Technologies earned $306.00 million, and total sales reached $438.00 million. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Earnings data...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

European Wax Center's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, European Wax Center EWCZ earned $5.29 million, a 160.32% increase from the preceding quarter. European Wax Center also posted a total of $55.04 million in sales, a 3.16% increase since Q2. European Wax Center earned $2.03 million, and sales totaled $53.36 million in Q2.
Benzinga

Orion Engineered Carbons's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Orion Engineered Carbons OEC earned $31.80 million, a 7.07% increase from the preceding quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons also posted a total of $543.10 million in sales, a 0.35% increase since Q2. In Q2, Orion Engineered Carbons earned $29.70 million, and total sales reached $541.20 million.
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

Laredo Petroleum's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Laredo Petroleum LPI earned $337.52 million, a 28.56% increase from the preceding quarter. Laredo Petroleum's sales decreased to $464.11 million, a 17.15% change since Q2. In Q2, Laredo Petroleum earned $262.55 million, whereas sales reached $560.16 million. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Return on Capital...
Benzinga

Looking Into Cidara Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Cidara Therapeutics CDTX earned $14.98 million, a 214.17% increase from the preceding quarter. Cidara Therapeutics also posted a total of $40.74 million in sales, a 555.47% increase since Q2. Cidara Therapeutics collected $6.22 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.12 million loss.
Benzinga

Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
Benzinga

MGE Energy Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, MGE Energy MGEE earned $33.72 million, a 54.96% increase from the preceding quarter. MGE Energy also posted a total of $163.40 million in sales, a 7.25% increase since Q2. In Q2, MGE Energy earned $21.76 million, and total sales reached $152.35 million. What Is...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For JOYY

JOYY YY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JOYY will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. JOYY bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On United Rentals's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of United Rentals URI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Globus Maritime's Earnings

Globus Maritime GLBS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Globus Maritime will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Globus Maritime bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

NVIDIA: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

LightInTheBox Stock Gains As Q3 Revenue Breezes Past Expectations

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd LITB reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22.6% year-on-year to $121 million, beating the consensus of $78.49 million. Sales from apparel increased by 60.8% to $99.6 million, and revenues from apparel represented 82.3% of total revenues in Q3. The gross margin for the quarter jumped 1,340...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy