San Diego County, CA

Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season

SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

draining Loveland Reservoir

Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row

To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

How to Avoid the Unwelcome Gift of a Virus at Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving week is here and with it, comes relief and yet still some worry. This will be the first Thanksgiving holiday since 2019 when things were normal then and families got together as they normally do for the annual day of thanks. But the pandemic happened, and Thanksgiving get togethers...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's First Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Currently "Delayed Indefinitely"

The first San Diego location of the technologically-advanced Amazon Fresh grocery store is "delayed indefinitely." Amazon Fresh is an ultra-modern marketplace with no checkout required, with the first location opened as Amazon Go in 2017 in the company's home city of Seattle, WA. At Amazon Fresh grocery store, there are no checkout lines. Rather, customers use a "smart" shopping cart called the Amazon Dash Cart, which helps customers find products, automatically identifies items placed in the cart, keeps a running tally of products, and allows patrons to leave without the need to pay on the spot. The checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by similar technologies used in self-driving cars. Shoppers merely walk through a special Dash Cart lane, where sensors identify the cart and the items selected, and the transaction is processed using the credit card on file under their Amazon account. Same-day grocery delivery and pickup also are offered directly from Amazon Fresh stores, and customers can obtain their orders at an onsite service counter or at a designated pickup parking spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Has the Highest Rate of Whooping Cough in California

San Diego Sharp Medical Centers reports that cases of whooping cough are on the rise in San Diego County, primarily affecting patients 3 years of age and younger. According to Sharp, in 2022 San Diego has the highest number of infections of this disease in the entire state of California. To be precise, in 2022, 183 cases have been reported throughout the state of California, according to Sharp.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
San Diego Business Journal

Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park

Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Otay Ranch Town Center to light up holiday tree

The Otay Ranch Town Center will be hosting Santa’s arrival and the lighting of a Christmas tree, towering nearly 50 feet over the Main street and featuring more than 17,000 lights. The annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Farmers Markert at the Otay Ranch Town Center will take place from...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory

An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ENCHANTED VILLAGE IN SPRING VALLEY DEC. 16-22

November 21, 2022 (Spring Valley) - Noah Homes in Spring Valley invites you to its annual Enchanted Village December 16-22 from 5-8 p.m. Guests will stroll through acres of brilliantly lit trees, magical cottages, light tunnels, live entertainers, and over a million lights with interactive displays and other festive decorations. Santa will be at the Enchanted Village every night for photos with guests.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
visitescondido.com

Escondido Wedding Venues Round Up

Are you looking for a beautiful park-like setting for that special day?. Or maybe you’ve been dreaming of a winery with quaint barns and a rustic setting. Need room for lots and lots of guests at a venue that has dramatic architecture and beautiful art?. Maybe seating your guests...
ESCONDIDO, CA

