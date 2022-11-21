Read full article on original website
Where to take cooking oil used in your Thanksgiving meal
San Diego County offers free drop-off locations for things like cooking oil.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition
We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
News 8 KFMB
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
Christmas trees prices are up across the country and in San Diego
EL CAJON, Calif. — If you're planning on buying a real Christmas tree this year, buyer beware. You might think the Grinch arrived early after checking the higher prices of trees this year. At Family Christmas Tree Farm in El Cajon, a semi-truck arrived filled with freshly cut trees...
eastcountymagazine.org
draining Loveland Reservoir
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
KPBS
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
The holiday season arrived faster than expected this year and there will be plenty of family-friendly events happening around San Diego County this Thanksgiving weekend.
iheart.com
How to Avoid the Unwelcome Gift of a Virus at Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving week is here and with it, comes relief and yet still some worry. This will be the first Thanksgiving holiday since 2019 when things were normal then and families got together as they normally do for the annual day of thanks. But the pandemic happened, and Thanksgiving get togethers...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's First Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Currently "Delayed Indefinitely"
The first San Diego location of the technologically-advanced Amazon Fresh grocery store is "delayed indefinitely." Amazon Fresh is an ultra-modern marketplace with no checkout required, with the first location opened as Amazon Go in 2017 in the company's home city of Seattle, WA. At Amazon Fresh grocery store, there are no checkout lines. Rather, customers use a "smart" shopping cart called the Amazon Dash Cart, which helps customers find products, automatically identifies items placed in the cart, keeps a running tally of products, and allows patrons to leave without the need to pay on the spot. The checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by similar technologies used in self-driving cars. Shoppers merely walk through a special Dash Cart lane, where sensors identify the cart and the items selected, and the transaction is processed using the credit card on file under their Amazon account. Same-day grocery delivery and pickup also are offered directly from Amazon Fresh stores, and customers can obtain their orders at an onsite service counter or at a designated pickup parking spot.
San Diego's best Black Friday deals, JCPenney offers more than 60% off
SAN DIEGO — Black Friday is right around the corner, and JCPenney offers a discount of more than 60%. It's not just JCPenney; Belk and Macy's are offering an average discount of at least 53%, according to a survey by WalletHub. Office Depot and Office Max offer nearly 50%...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Has the Highest Rate of Whooping Cough in California
San Diego Sharp Medical Centers reports that cases of whooping cough are on the rise in San Diego County, primarily affecting patients 3 years of age and younger. According to Sharp, in 2022 San Diego has the highest number of infections of this disease in the entire state of California. To be precise, in 2022, 183 cases have been reported throughout the state of California, according to Sharp.
Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
chulavistatoday.com
Otay Ranch Town Center to light up holiday tree
The Otay Ranch Town Center will be hosting Santa’s arrival and the lighting of a Christmas tree, towering nearly 50 feet over the Main street and featuring more than 17,000 lights. The annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Farmers Markert at the Otay Ranch Town Center will take place from...
NBC San Diego
These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory
An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
eastcountymagazine.org
ENCHANTED VILLAGE IN SPRING VALLEY DEC. 16-22
November 21, 2022 (Spring Valley) - Noah Homes in Spring Valley invites you to its annual Enchanted Village December 16-22 from 5-8 p.m. Guests will stroll through acres of brilliantly lit trees, magical cottages, light tunnels, live entertainers, and over a million lights with interactive displays and other festive decorations. Santa will be at the Enchanted Village every night for photos with guests.
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
SAN DIEGO — Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s...
visitescondido.com
Escondido Wedding Venues Round Up
Are you looking for a beautiful park-like setting for that special day?. Or maybe you’ve been dreaming of a winery with quaint barns and a rustic setting. Need room for lots and lots of guests at a venue that has dramatic architecture and beautiful art?. Maybe seating your guests...
