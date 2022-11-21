Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
saturdaytradition.com
MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof reaffirms university's stance on Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation
Michigan State’s Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof released a statement on Wednesday about how the university is planning on aiding in the Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation. Some Michigan and Michigan State players got into a fight in the tunnel following the rivalry game on Oct. 29. The Spartans’ two-game...
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
wtvbam.com
College basketball: U of M at home tonight, MSU with a big road test tomorrow night
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan men’s basketball team will host Jackson State tonight in an attempt to win their second straight game. T. he Wolverines are 4-and-1 this season and are coming off a 70-66 win against Ohio University. Meanwhile, number-15 Michigan State...
Alabama vs Michigan State: 2022 PK85 Invitational game preview, TV schedule
Alabama vs Michigan State is a fairly even matchup on paper. Who will advance to the semifinals of the PK85 Invitational bracket?. TV schedule: Thursday, November 24th, 10:30 pm ET (approx) ESPN. Arena: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The Phil Knight Tournament has two different brackets this season, the Legacy...
fox2detroit.com
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
saturdaytradition.com
Attorney representing MSU DB Khary Crump offers statement about 'gut punch' charge before Thanksgiving
Mike Nichols, a Michigan-based attorney, released a statement on behalf of his client, Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump. Crump is 1 of 7 players who were charged Wednesday due to their involvement with the tunnel brawl that occurred against Michigan on Oct. 29. “This was a gut punch to...
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State football: Stop worrying about Mel Tucker’s money
There seems to be a new trend developing in regard to Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker and his contract. And it’s concerning. According to a report on Wednesday from USA Today, Tucker received a bonus this past offseason stemming from his 11-win season and New Year’s Six win. It was an annual bonus that Alan Haller gets to allocate by himself and he can consult the head coach but he has the final say. The $100,000 bonus.
Look: Epic Ohio State vs. Michigan Hype Video Going Viral
With rivalry week finally here, all eyes will be on this Saturday's game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. Last year, Michigan rushed for nearly 300 yards in a 42-27 win over Ohio State. It was by far the most important victory of Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor.
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
WILX-TV
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Michigan International Speedway set to shine as Nite Lites returns
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a race track turned holiday wonderland as the Brooklyn Organization Nite Lites is gearing up at the Michigan International Speedway for one of the largest light shows in the state. “We’re safe to say there are over a million lights in the show,” said the owner of Nite Lites, John […]
East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts
A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
WILX-TV
Lansing community honors, remembers victims of Colorado Springs shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In support of the LGTBQ+ community, people in Lansing gathered Wednesday to remember and honor the victims of a shooting at a Colorado gay bar. The shooting killed five people and injured 25 others. Police are treating the shooting as a hate crime. Wednesday was cold...
WILX-TV
Westphalia mother-son team release book together
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
