ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In Nucor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.9%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it...
Benzinga

Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

What Does Pioneer Natural Resources Debt Look Like?

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Inc. PXD rose by 0.96% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources has. Pioneer Natural Resources Debt. Based on Pioneer Natural Resources's financial statement as of October 28, 2022,...
Benzinga

What Does Star Bulk Carriers Debt Look Like?

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Inc. SBLK increased by 10.39% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Star Bulk Carriers has. Star Bulk Carriers Debt. Based on Star Bulk Carriers's balance sheet as of March 15, 2022,...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 13.37% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 67.2K, which is 227.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
Benzinga

Looking Into Cidara Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Cidara Therapeutics CDTX earned $14.98 million, a 214.17% increase from the preceding quarter. Cidara Therapeutics also posted a total of $40.74 million in sales, a 555.47% increase since Q2. Cidara Therapeutics collected $6.22 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.12 million loss.
Benzinga

European Wax Center's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, European Wax Center EWCZ earned $5.29 million, a 160.32% increase from the preceding quarter. European Wax Center also posted a total of $55.04 million in sales, a 3.16% increase since Q2. European Wax Center earned $2.03 million, and sales totaled $53.36 million in Q2.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

Orion Engineered Carbons's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Orion Engineered Carbons OEC earned $31.80 million, a 7.07% increase from the preceding quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons also posted a total of $543.10 million in sales, a 0.35% increase since Q2. In Q2, Orion Engineered Carbons earned $29.70 million, and total sales reached $541.20 million.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding

Within the last quarter, Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL rose by 10.87%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. According to the Delta Air Lines's most recent financial statement as reported on October 13, 2022, total debt is at $24.33 billion, with $21.20 billion in long-term debt and $3.13 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $7.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $17.31 billion.
Benzinga

Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

Laredo Petroleum's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Laredo Petroleum LPI earned $337.52 million, a 28.56% increase from the preceding quarter. Laredo Petroleum's sales decreased to $464.11 million, a 17.15% change since Q2. In Q2, Laredo Petroleum earned $262.55 million, whereas sales reached $560.16 million. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Return on Capital...

Comments / 0

Community Policy