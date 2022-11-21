Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty
(WHTM) — An off-duty police officer from the Midstate made a life-saving rescue during the Thanksgiving season. Officer Logan Becker of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department didn’t need to be on duty to know when a life is in danger. “I had two of my children in...
One person injured in Harrisburg, police responding: dispatch
One person was injured Wednesday after an incident in Harrisburg, Dauphin County Dispatch confirmed. The incident was first reported around 4:30 p.m. near North 17th and Park streets. The type of incident was not specified, only referred to as a “police incident” and dispatch said any additional information had to...
Police searching for suspects in attempted Dauphin County carjacking
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township police are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 10:20 p.m. a group of three men attempted to commit a carjacking in the area of Harrisburg and Hanshue Streets. The suspects were described as men in...
abc27.com
Franklin County school district selects new superintendent
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Area School District (WASD) announced on Nov. 23, 2022, that it has selected its next superintendent. Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine, a member of WASD staff since 1991, has been selected to assume the position of superintendent following the upcoming February retirement of WASD’s current Superintendent Dr. Tod Kline, according to WASD.
WGAL
Dauphin County man accused of assaulting daughter
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested by police after allegedly assaulting his child. According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Thomas, 33, of Lykens, choked his 2-year-old child from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, while she was playing in the family dog's bowl, which lead to significant injuries.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating homicide on 1600 block of Park Street
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 1600 block of Park Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Police said they responded to the scene at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of gunshots. When officers...
abc27.com
Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
WGAL
Homicide investigation underway in Harrisburg after man dies from gunshot wound
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide after a man died on Wednesday. Harrisburg police responded to the 1600 block of Park Street for a report of shots fired with a person struck at around 4 p.m. Police arrived to find an adult male suffering from a...
WGAL
Adams County Santa charged with criminal offenses
In Adams County, a man who played Santa Clause at different venues is charged with sexually assaulting a minor. Fifty-eight-year-old John Paul Kruger plead guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age as well as corruption of a minor. He was sentenced to...
Arrest made in connection to Harrisburg stabbing that killed one
HARRISBURG, Pa. — An arrest was made in relation to a Harrisburg stabbing that left one person dead. Angel Echevarria Rivera was arrested for homicide on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Authorities say the stabbing took place around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 between...
Two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders to play friendly flag football game for good cause
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Bragging rights are on the line for two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders in a flag football game for a good cause. Members of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue will take on members of the Manheim Township Police Department in a Thanksgiving day flag football game.
Harrisburg schools launch recruitment drive for volunteer mentors
Harrisburg School District has launched a campaign to recruit more mentors for students in city schools as part of the district’s ongoing effort to help at-risk students. The program is an expansion of the work already underway with Harrisburg students by Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Capital Region, with the goal of scaling up and better coordinating mentorship opportunities.
Man sentenced to eight years in state prison for knife attack in Cumberland County
CARLISLE - A Carlisle man will spend more than eight years in prison for a knife attack last winter that left another borough man hospitalized for about a week in February. Floyd Robinson, 48, formerly of the 100 block of West North Street, was convicted of aggravated assault charges stemming from the crime in a jury trial earlier this year.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspected York County tool thief
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
‘Labor of love’: Kesher Israel Congregation feeds first responders on Thanksgiving
Ever since 9/11 members of the Kesher Israel Congregation members provide Harrisburg’s first responders with a full meal on Thanksgiving Day, with all the trimmings. “When everybody else is running away these guys are running right into it and we need to show our thanks,” Ann Roseberg said to tables full of hungry Harrisburg firefighters. “And thank you for the opportunity to show you thanks. We should do this more often than once a year,” she added. “This is a labor of love.”
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $100K of diesel from Lancaster County gas station
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from New York has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station. According to East Cocalico Township Police, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps- Valerio of Corona, New York allegedly stole the fuel between the months of July and Sept. 2022. Police say that Payamps-Valerio allegedly manipulated the gas pumps at the Redner’s Market at 1305 North Reading Road.
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries
MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
abc27.com
Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 7