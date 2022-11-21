ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 7

Related
abc27.com

Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty

(WHTM) — An off-duty police officer from the Midstate made a life-saving rescue during the Thanksgiving season. Officer Logan Becker of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department didn’t need to be on duty to know when a life is in danger. “I had two of my children in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County school district selects new superintendent

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Area School District (WASD) announced on Nov. 23, 2022, that it has selected its next superintendent. Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine, a member of WASD staff since 1991, has been selected to assume the position of superintendent following the upcoming February retirement of WASD’s current Superintendent Dr. Tod Kline, according to WASD.
WAYNESBORO, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County man accused of assaulting daughter

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested by police after allegedly assaulting his child. According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Thomas, 33, of Lykens, choked his 2-year-old child from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, while she was playing in the family dog's bowl, which lead to significant injuries.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police investigating homicide on 1600 block of Park Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 1600 block of Park Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Police said they responded to the scene at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of gunshots. When officers...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adams County Santa charged with criminal offenses

In Adams County, a man who played Santa Clause at different venues is charged with sexually assaulting a minor. Fifty-eight-year-old John Paul Kruger plead guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age as well as corruption of a minor. He was sentenced to...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg schools launch recruitment drive for volunteer mentors

Harrisburg School District has launched a campaign to recruit more mentors for students in city schools as part of the district’s ongoing effort to help at-risk students. The program is an expansion of the work already underway with Harrisburg students by Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Capital Region, with the goal of scaling up and better coordinating mentorship opportunities.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for suspected York County tool thief

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
PennLive.com

‘Labor of love’: Kesher Israel Congregation feeds first responders on Thanksgiving

Ever since 9/11 members of the Kesher Israel Congregation members provide Harrisburg’s first responders with a full meal on Thanksgiving Day, with all the trimmings. “When everybody else is running away these guys are running right into it and we need to show our thanks,” Ann Roseberg said to tables full of hungry Harrisburg firefighters. “And thank you for the opportunity to show you thanks. We should do this more often than once a year,” she added. “This is a labor of love.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man charged after allegedly stealing over $100K of diesel from Lancaster County gas station

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from New York has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station. According to East Cocalico Township Police, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps- Valerio of Corona, New York allegedly stole the fuel between the months of July and Sept. 2022. Police say that Payamps-Valerio allegedly manipulated the gas pumps at the Redner’s Market at 1305 North Reading Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries

MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
MORGANTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy