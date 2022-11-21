Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse’ wealthy customers reportedly flocking to UBS in Asia
Many affluent clients of beleaguered Swiss wealth manager Credit Suisse Group have switched to its rival UBS Group in Asia as concerns over its financial wellbeing continues to rise, reported Bloomberg. In the last three months, the Asia Pacific wealth management business of UBS has received hundreds of affluent clients...
Credit Suisse projects $1.6bn loss in Q4 as affluent clients withdraw money
Credit Suisse Group has warned that it may register CHF1.5bn ($1.6bn) loss in the fourth quarter of this year after wealthy clients continue to withdraw money amid concerns over financial wellbeing of the bank. The massive withdrawals have plunged the bank’s liquidity level and breached certain regulatory requirements. However,...
US regulator penalises Goldman Sachs Asset Management over ESG norms violation
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has imposed a $4m fine on Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) over non-compliance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) guidelines while managing certain funds. The regulator alleged that GSAM did not follow proper ESG-related rules during the marketing of two mutual funds and...
Hex Trust secures approval to offer virtual asset services in Dubai
Hex Trust, a provider of bank-grade custody and related services for digital assets, has obtained the licence from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to launch operations in the city. The new minimum viable product (MVP) licence was granted after the firm received a provisional licence in June this...
DWS Group’s investment division head steps down
German asset manager DWS Group has announced the resignation of its investment unit head Stefan Kreuzkamp, effective at the end of this year. Kreuzkamp, who has also been the head of the investment division since 2018, is set to exit the firm after 24 years. Following his departure, the company’s...
Australian regulator temporarily bans two Perpetual funds over elevated risks
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has imposed a provisional ban on two funds offered by Perpetual Investment Management to retail investors. The interim stay has been placed over the significant number of risks posed by the funds. The ban, which will last for 21 days if withdrew earlier,...
SocGen, AllianceBernstein to set up equities JV
Societe Generale (SocGen) has announced a plan to form a global equities joint venture (JV) with AllianceBernstein, a US-based investment management and research company. The proposed JV will combine both firm’s cash equities and equity research activities. It will provide stakeholders in American, European and Asia Pacific equity markets...
Credit Suisse cuts one-third of investment banking jobs in China
Credit Suisse has slashed nearly one-third of its investment banking workforce in China amid an overhaul of its global business and downturn in its Chinese operations, Reuters has reported citing sources familiar with the development. The lay-off also includes around half of the Swiss bank’s research team in China.
