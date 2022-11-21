Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fully unleashed the very first Soul Reaper Captains from when Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto had first founded the 13 Court Guard Squads, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating their big anime debut with some special new art showing a much closer look at their designs. While the very first group of Captains had been mentioned in passing, and even been seen at a glance before, the newest episode of the anime finally brought them all to screen after over a decade of waiting to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga.

2 DAYS AGO