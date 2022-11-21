Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Interfaith JourneyJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders QB Connection: Taylor Heinicke Hails ‘Great Teammate’ Carson Wentz
The relationship between Washington Commanders' quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz is something that isn't often seen. Wentz, signed from the Indianapolis Colts to be the starter, saw a finger injury sideline him after the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. In stepped Heinicke, who then rattled off four wins in five games, much to his teammates' delight. Such was his impressive form that head coach Ron Rivera named him the starter going forward. That had the potential to create animosity between the two quarterbacks.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Week 12 Report Card: Falling Way Short
Fading fast? The New York Giants 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving means Big Blue is now 1-4 in its last four games, including before the bye. Moreover, most of the formula the Giants relied on to win games in the first half of the season seems to have lost its potency.
Wichita Eagle
Willie Gay makes our list of Chiefs and Rams players to watch in Sunday’s Week 12 game
The Chiefs are on a roll — a four-game winning streak that finds them 8-2 — with an opportunity to continue that momentum Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams (3-7) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. On paper, the matchup slants heavily to the Chiefs, who are...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Rams prediction: Here’s the awkward spot L.A. finds itself in vs. Kansas City
For the second straight week, Kansas City is facing a Los Angeles team that injuries have decimated. The Rams have a comprehensive medical report this week. Most importantly, though, they will be missing quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) and receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) — the two offensive players most responsible for the team’s Super Bowl run last season.
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow Reveals One NFL Throw He’s ‘Really Proud Of’
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the third-fastest player in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards in the 37-30 win over the Steelers and it prompted some reflecting. During his weekly appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow revealed one throw that he's really proud of. "There...
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Wichita Eagle
Lions HC Campbell Praises James Houston IV, Expect Interest From NFL Teams
James Houston IV had a tremendous first game in the NFL. One could expect his former collegiate coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders would have been ecstatic watching Houston on Thanksgiving Day. Houston's first game was electrifying as Coach Prime's NFL debut with the Atlanta Falcons, where...
Wichita Eagle
Lions Talking Will Not Make ‘SOL’ Go Away
On paper, the Lions were clearly not the better team going into their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, led by dual-threat passer Josh Allen, contain a myriad of weapons on both sides of the ball. On offense, there's high-end talent like running back Devin Singletary and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Meanwhile, on defense, there's proven players such as defensive end Von Miller, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Offense Keeping Pace With Vikings at Halftime
It didn't take long for the New England Patriots to realize they'd have to find a Plan B Thanksgiving night in Minneapolis. A defense that dominated the last two games was shredded early by the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the game in the hands of an offense that has struggled all season.
Wichita Eagle
Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad
The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Patriots Live Score Updates — NFL Week 12, Thanksgiving Football
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Time to see how the Vikings respond to total embarrassment. Four days after getting humbled on their home field in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings are back on the very same field to take on the Patriots. They're hoping to bounce back and prove to the country that they're much, much better than they showed in their last outing. A win would take the Vikings to 9-2 and put them five full games up on the Packers and Lions in the NFC North.
Wichita Eagle
Injured Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney misses second straight day of practice
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s availability for Week 12 took another hit on Thursday. Toney, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, missed a second straight day of practice, leaving his status in doubt for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving
FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
Wichita Eagle
Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals
View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Dolphins Preview: A Fresh Start Under Center
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested Miami Dolphins in Week 12 from Hardrock Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a five-game losing streak, while the Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak and are fresh off a bye. The Texans' 23-10 home loss to the Washington...
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Eagles Injury Report: Tonyan Latest to Catch Illness
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur found reason to be thankful when checking out the participation list at Thursday’s practice. Starting offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday. So did safety Rudy Ford after being sidelined due to illness. However, starting tight end Robert Tonyan was out on Thursday after becoming the sixth player on the injury report due to illness.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-L.A. Rams game Sunday
At last, on Nov. 27, we will get the matchup we should have gotten on Feb. 13. The Chiefs are the Chiefs, still leading the AFC, but the L.A. Rams look nothing like the team that won a Super Bowl some 287 days ago. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp won’t play Sunday in Kansas City because of injuries, and other key cogs, like Von Miller, departed via free agency in the offseason.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon Ducks
