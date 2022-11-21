Rockstar bans NFTs from GTA Online roleplay servers

Say goodbye to the superhero mods, too.

RP servers in GTA Online have never really been officially acknowledged by Rockstar . They exist outside of the main game itself, a quirk of PC games and their weird and wonderful communities.

The people who play on these servers treat GTA Online like it's a second life, with people doing menial jobs, going to jail, and even playing as cops. Now the space has evolved to the point where Rockstar has had to step in and lay out some ground rules.

"Rockstar Games has always believed in reasonable fan creativity and wants creators to showcase their passion for our games," the company said in a statement on its support page .

"Third-party 'roleplay' servers are an extension of the rich array of community-created experiences within Grand Theft Auto that we hope will continue to thrive in a safe and friendly way for many years to come."

Despite that, Rockstar has to follow its parent company's legal policies regarding commercial exploitation, which includes selling loot boxes and NFTs in-game in return for cash or cryptocurrencies.

Outside of NFTs and loot boxes being banned, Rockstar will also bring the hammer down on anyone infringing on other companies' trademarks, creating new missions for GTA, creating new maps or stories for GTA, or interfering with official gameplay servers. No more Incredible Hulk mods, then.

"This is not a license, and it does not constitute endorsement, approval, or authorization of any third-party project," the company said.

"Take-Two reserves the right to object to any third-party project, or to revise, revoke and/or withdraw this statement at any time in their own discretion. This statement does not constitute a waiver of any rights that Take-Two may have with respect to third-party projects."

