ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Tells Off Critics Upset With N-Word Use and Violence in His Films: Go ‘See Something Else’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Quentin Tarantino has the following message for anyone upset with the graphic violence and frequent use of the N-word in his movies: “See something else.” The director had no apologies or regrets when recently asked by Chris Wallace about the backlash he often gets from viewers. Tarantino was a guest on Wallace’s HBO Max talk series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” and said that people who don’t like the content in his movies just shouldn’t see them, period.

“You talk about being the conductor and the audience being the orchestra,” Wallace told Tarantino. “So when people say, ‘Well there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.’ You say what?”

“You should see [something else],” Tarantino answered. “Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently I’m not making them for you.”

Tarantino’s use of the N-word in his screenplays has long been defended by his frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson , who has appeared in almost every Tarantino feature film to date. Tarantino’s critics often cite “Django Unchained” as a problem since it features the racial slur nearly 110 times.

“It’s some bullshit,” Jackson once told Esquire magazine about the backlash. “You can’t just tell a writer he can’t talk, write the words, put the words in the mouths of the people from their ethnicities, the way that they use their words. You cannot do that, because then it becomes an untruth; it’s not honest. It’s just not honest.”

“Django Unchained” leading star Jamie Foxx also had no issue with Tarantino’s script, once telling Yahoo Entertainment , “I understood the text. The N-word was said 100 times, but I understood the text — that’s the way it was back in that time.”

In the Tarantino documentary “QT8: The First Eight,” Jackson doubled down even harder on his defense of Tarantino’s language.

“You take ’12 Years a Slave,’ which is supposedly made by an auteur,” Jackson said. “Steve McQueen is very different than Quentin. When you have a song that says [the N-word] in it 300 times nobody says shit. So it’s ok for Steve McQueen to use [the N-word] because he’s artistically attacking the system and the way people think and feel, but Quentin is just doing it to just strike the blackboard with his nails. That’s not true. There’s no dishonesty in anything that [Quentin] writes or how people talk, feel or speak [in his movies].”

Tarantino appeared on Wallace’s HBO show during the press tour for his new book, “Cinema Speculation.” The novel is now available for purchase.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Variety

‘Bruce Almighty’ Writers Detail Unmade Sequel ‘Brucifer’: Jim Carrey as Satan, Undead Jennifer Aniston and More

“Bruce Almighty” remains one of Jim Carrey’s biggest hits with $484 million at the worldwide box office, so it’s no wonder co-screenwriters Steve Koren and Mark O’Keefe cracked an idea for a sequel that would bring back Carrey’s Bruce Nolan. In a recent interview with Syfy, Koren and O’Keefe revealed their plans for “Brucifer,” a “Bruce Almighty” sequel that would’ve found Carrey’s character gaining the powers of Satan instead of God. In “Bruce Almighty,” Carrey played a stressed news reporter who gains the powers of God (played by Morgan Freeman). Bruce’s newfound omnipotence complicates his relationship with girlfriend Grace (Aniston)....
Variety

Greta Gerwig Was ‘Terrified’ of Making ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘This Could Be a Career-Ender’

Aside from its star-studded cast, summer 2023 release date and some neon-hued paparazzi photos, we don’t know much about Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated “Barbie” movie. However, the director opened up about the making of the film on Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” podcast, saying she was both “excited” and “terrified” upon embarking on the project. “It was terrifying,” Gerwig said. “There’s something about starting from that place where it’s like ‘well, anything is possible.’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?” Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with husband Noah Baumbach,...
Variety

The Little Oscar Contenders That Should: Movies the Academy Must Watch Before the End of 2022

It’s not just about the best when it comes to the Oscars. It’s about the most watched. The voters are made up of working industry folks who don’t have the luxury of dedicating infinite hours to watching hundreds of films in the calendar year. That’s where awards strategists come in: They help create and build upon the narratives around the movies you “need” to watch before filling out your ballot. This strategy has benefited studios with hefty marketing budgets, such as streamers Apple and Netflix, and box office titans like “Top Gun: Maverick.” Each year, after multiple conversations with voters during...
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows

What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place.  The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Variety

Mickey Kuhn, ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actor, Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind,” died at the age of 90 on Nov. 20, 2022, at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife confirmed to Variety. In the classic film, Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland, respectively. The latter’s death in 2020 left Kuhn as the film’s last surviving credited cast member until his death on Sunday. Kuhn’s acting career was at its height in the 1930s and 1940s, when he appeared such...
NAPLES, FL
Variety

Will Jonathan Majors Do Full Drag and Wear Dennis Rodman’s Wedding Dress in NBA Film? It’s a ‘Possibility’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Jonathan Majors is getting ready to star as Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Majors, who stars in the new Korean War drama “Devotion,” says he hasn’t talked to Rodman yet. “It’s on my list,” he told me at the Governors Awards. “I know where he’s at and I think he’s open-hearted and wants to collaborate. I want to do justice by him.” Two years before the story...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Jordin Sparks Joins Kelly Rowland in Supporting Chris Brown Amid AMAs Controversy: ‘It’s About His Talent’

Jordin Sparks voiced her support for Chris Brown following an uncomfortable moment at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20 where singer Kelly Rowland shushed a booing crowd when she accepted the favorite male R&B artist award on Brown’s behalf. Sparks told TMZ that she loves Brown and believed he should’ve been at the awards ceremony on Sunday night. “People deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially,” the singer said. Sparks, who famously collaborated with Brown on the 2008 duet “No...
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark

Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image. J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Trevor Donovan on His Anti-Bullying Program, Overcoming Fears on ‘DWTS’ and the Great American Family Controversy: It’s Time to ‘Stand Up for Those Who Feel Voiceless’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Trevor Donovan knows a thing or two about overcoming fears. He did just that by joining Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” “Dancing was pretty much my biggest fear. Though I still have some anxiety when it comes to dancing, my confidence has grown,” he says. “[I learned] that it’s okay to be afraid, but don’t let fear deter you from trying new things — like dancing. I also learned I’m a pretty good dancer.” Now, in fact, he’s “open” to dancing again — maybe in a movie. While he began at the bottom of the leaderboard on the reality competition...
Variety

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews

Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
Variety

DreamWorks Unveils New Logo Sequence With ‘Shrek,’ ‘Boss Baby’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

DreamWorks Animation is updating its opening logo sequence to include some familiar faces. In the new sequence, the iconic DreamWorks child fishing on the moon leaves its post to travel across the galaxy, passing along characters from mainstay franchises such as “The Bad Guys,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Boss Baby,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Shrek” and more. The trip is capped off with appearances from Shrek, Fiona and Donkey before the child returns to the moon, assuming the classic logo imagery that DreamWorks is known for. The new sequence will first play ahead of DreamWorks’ upcoming release, “Puss in Boots: The...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2‘ Rules as Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Stumbles With $4.2 Million Opening Day

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continued to rule over the Thanksgiving holiday box office. Faced with only token opposition, the superhero sequel picked up $10 million on Wednesday. The Marvel and Disney release is on pace to earn roughly $63 million over the five-day period, easily topping the competition. Another Disney movie, “Strange World,” is bombing, grossing a disappointing $4.2 million on Wednesday as it eyes a five-day haul of under $24 million. That’s a terrible result for the $180 million-budgeted animated adventure. For comparison sake, “Encanto,” another recent Disney animated offering, earned $40.3 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in...
Variety

FiGa Films Swoops on Brazilian Drama ‘Frogs’ by Clara Linhart (EXCLUSIVE)

Figa Films has snapped up international sales rights to “Frogs,” (“Os Sapos,”) by Clara Linhart. Her previous film “Domingo,” (2018), co-directed with Fellipe Barbosa, premiered at the 75th Venice Festival in Venice Days.  The Brazilian production centers on a woman, in her late thirties, invited to an old friends’ get together at a country house. She arrives to find there is no get together and is left instead to spend her weekend with two couples in partial crisis. In her statement about the film director Linhart says, ‘I want the spectators to recognize themselves in these characters or in the situations...
Variety

Andrea Magnani on Crafting His Fairytale-Like World, Directing Italian and Ukrainian Actors in ‘Jailbird’

“I had read an article which made me aware about some convicts’ kids who are born and live with their mothers in jail for a few years,” Italian helmer Andrea Magnani told Variety, ahead of the international premiere of his sophomore feature, “Jailbird,” which screens in the main competition of the Torino Film Festival. The movie revolves around young Giacinto (Adriano Tardiolo), the son of two inmates, who struggles to get out of the prison ward, until he takes part in a foot race which promises to change his life. “This law aims not to break the bond between these kids...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy