Towson University moving on from longtime head football coach Rob Ambrose

Towson University has decided to move on from longtime head football coach Rob Ambrose.

A national search for his replacement is already underway.

In the meantime, special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson will serve as interim head coach.

“After completely assessing our program, the decision has been made to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team,” said Director of Athletics Steve Eigenbrot.

A source close to the situation tells WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner, that Ambrose's contract was expiring after this season and the school wanted to make a decision on his future, and the future of the program, quickly for recruiting purposes.

Ambrose began his head coaching tenure in 2009, and leaves the program with a 76-76 record. He was the fourth head coach in the program's history.

During that time, Ambrose led the Tigers to back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships (2011 and 2012).

The following year, the team earned a trip to the FCS title game.

Ambrose spent years rising through the ranks at TU, from a player (1989-91), to serving as an assistant from 1992-2000.

“I am grateful for Coach Ambrose’s hard work and dedication to his alma mater. We wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter," said Eigenbrot. "Our program will be in good hands with Lyndon Johnson as the interim head coach as we embark to find the next leader of Towson Tiger Football.”

